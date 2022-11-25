ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No new injuries for Cambridge ahead of FA Cup meeting with Grimbsy

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup second round tie against Sky Bet League Two Grimsby.

Defender Zeno Rossi has stepped up his recovery from injury but remains a couple of weeks away from making a return.

Bonner made a number of changes last time out in this competition but that was against non-league Curzon Ashton, when his side edged through a replay following a penalty shoot-out.

The U’s boss had recalled his regulars for the league defeat at Accrington, with defender Harrison Dunk and midfielder Lewis Simper among those fit enough to start.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is also expected to utilise his squad for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Danilo Orsi, Keyendrah Simmonds and forward Brendan Kiernan are all options having come off the bench for last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Stevenage, when Niall Maher scored a last-minute equaliser.

Hurst selected a back three for the last league game, with Michee Efete and Danny Amos deployed as wing-backs.

Striker Ryan Taylor continues his recovery from a hamstring injury along with Canadian teenager Aribim Pepple, who is on loan from Luton.

newschain

