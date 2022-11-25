Read full article on original website
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Accused Buffalo grocery store shooter expected to plead guilty in court Monday
Payton Gendron is expected to plead guilty to state charges in court Monday after mass shooting at Buffalo grocery store.
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
Orchard Park Police said a missing vulnerable adult has been found
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Police Department said Paul Schultz has been located by the New York State Police in Inlet, New York as of early Sunday morning. Schultz was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park. Police believe he was driving a 2014 gray Jeep Wrangler with New York registration ETV-8745.
Buffalo Police locate teenager after search
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have located a 14-year-old girl who had gone missing. On Friday, police asked for help in finding Iltahil Ahmed, who was described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds. On Saturday, police...
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime Legislation
A shot of the intersection at Harlem and Maryvale Roads in Buffalo, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed two pieces of legislation, S.6570/A.1202 and S.123A/A.5913A, in an effort to prevent hate crimes and bolster education efforts on the matter.
Erie County Sheriff hands out free Kia steering locks
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is joining the effort to help Kia owners protect their cars from thefts.
Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Driver From Horrific Crash On 33 Charged With Multiple Crimes
A horrific crash on Route 33 in Buffalo ended with 4 people losing their lives and now law enforcement officials have announced that the driver of the vehicle has been criminally charged with their deaths. In the early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 young adults were in...
Buffalo Police Captain sued for racist rant, hostile work enviornment
In a 17 page lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, three members of the Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team allege their boss, Amber Beyer went on a 20 minute racist rant in May.
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
Gasport man arrested for DWI
On November 24, 2022 at 3:58 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Cory J. Rising, 44 of Gasport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers responded to West Ave in the town of Royalton for a property damage accident. While...
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Paul Shultz. He was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
