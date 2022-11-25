ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Oxford striker Billy Bodin set to win fitness fight and face Exeter

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqi2p_0jNEIJw400

Billy Bodin is set to be fit for Oxford’s FA Cup second-round clash with Exeter despite picking up an injury in last week’s draw with Forest Green.

The striker was substituted during the first half of the 1-1 draw but a scan has revealed no complications and he is ready to feature.

Jodi Jones is back after missing last week whilst on international duty with Malta, but Kyle Joseph remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth are all expected to remain on the sidelines.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell is set to shuffle his starting line-up as the Grecians look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Ipswich.

Caldwell has indicated he could give youth a chance with teenage wing-back Mitch Beardmore set to be included in his travelling squad.

Jonathan Grounds will be looking for more game time as he continues his recovery from two months out with a calf injury having been an unused substitute last week.

Cheick Diabate returned on the bench following a foot injury last week and could start, but Sam Stubbs (knee) is expected to remain on the sidelines.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England look ahead to Wales clash following goalless draw against US

Gareth Southgate is braced for the volume to turn up a notch at this “tournament of external noise” after stuttering England were held to a 0-0 draw by the United States. Expectations were high after kicking off the World Cup with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, only to be given a reality check in Friday’s Al Khor contest.
newschain

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard targets Arsenal cup clash after Rovers scalp

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard hopes the National League side will be drawn against Premier League leaders Arsenal in the FA Cup third round following a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers. Garrard would relish the opportunity to pit his wits against Gunners manager Mikel Arteta on the Emirates touchline after...
newschain

Kieran McKenna delighted as Ipswich ‘tick most boxes’ in cup win over Buxton

Kieran McKenna was delighted with Ipswich’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Buxton which put the Sky Bet League One club into the third round of the FA Cup. A brace from Conor Chaplin, Gassan Ahadme’s strike and a goal from Kayden Jackson were enough for dominant Town in their home clash with a Vanarama National League North team.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
newschain

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford relishing ‘tough game’ against Wales

Jordan Pickford believes the rivalry between England and Wales is the kind that makes football “great” and warned not to underestimate Rob Page’s side. The neighbouring nations clash at the World Cup in the final round of Group B matches on Tuesday, with England all-but through and Wales almost certainly heading home.
newschain

Conor Chaplin scores twice as Ipswich cruise past Buxton in FA Cup

Conor Chaplin scored twice as Sky Bet League One side Ipswich reached the FA Cup third round with a 4-0 win over Buxton at Portman Road. Town took early charge of the game against the Vanarama National League North team, with Chaplin having a couple of chances. At the other...
newschain

Dino Maamria praises Burton’s attitude after big win over Chippenham

Burton manager Dino Maamria praised his side’s dynamic start as Chippenham were seen off 6-1 in the second round of the FA Cup. The Brewers did not afford the National League South strugglers a single sight of goal during a dominant opening 45 minutes that saw Jonny Smith and Deji Oshilaja find the net.
newschain

Alvechurch FA Cup run ended at Forest Green as Josh March downs former club

Alvechurch’s FA Cup run came to an end as their former striker Josh March netted a second-half winner to book Forest Green’s spot in the third-round draw. March bundled home the decisive goal in the 51st minute, moments after a brilliant free-kick from Alvechurch midfielder Jed Abbey had cancelled out Connor Wickham’s penalty opener.
BBC

FA Cup: King's Lynn hoping to dance past Stevenage and reach round three

Venue: The Walks Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, commentary on BBC Radio Norfolk, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. By reaching round two of the FA Cup, King's Lynn Town have already...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Barnsley 3-0 Crewe

Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and Josh Benson score to give Barnsley victory over Crewe as they progress to the third round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from the FA Cup second round on the BBC Sport website. Available to UK users only.
newschain

Luke Norris bags brace as Stevenage avoid FA Cup upset at King’s Lynn

A quick-fire second-half burst saw League Two high-flyers Stevenage dump non-league King’s Lynn out of the FA Cup with a 3-0 second-round win at The Walks. Forty-eight places stood between the two sides but the hosts held their own in the first half, although Lynn defender Josh Coulson was fortunate not to give away a penalty when he hauled down Jamie Reid.
newschain

Ged Garner earns Fleetwood hard-fought FA Cup win at Ebbsfleet

Spirited non-league Ebbsfleet suffered a painful 1-0 FA Cup second-round defeat to League One Fleetwood. The sixth-tier side were bidding to make the third round for the first time since the 1995-96 season. But Ged Garner’s third goal of the campaign denied the National League South side a memorable scalp....
BBC

Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy