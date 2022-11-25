Oxford striker Billy Bodin set to win fitness fight and face Exeter

Billy Bodin is set to be fit for Oxford’s FA Cup second-round clash with Exeter despite picking up an injury in last week’s draw with Forest Green.

The striker was substituted during the first half of the 1-1 draw but a scan has revealed no complications and he is ready to feature.

Jodi Jones is back after missing last week whilst on international duty with Malta, but Kyle Joseph remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth are all expected to remain on the sidelines.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell is set to shuffle his starting line-up as the Grecians look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Ipswich.

Caldwell has indicated he could give youth a chance with teenage wing-back Mitch Beardmore set to be included in his travelling squad.

Jonathan Grounds will be looking for more game time as he continues his recovery from two months out with a calf injury having been an unused substitute last week.

Cheick Diabate returned on the bench following a foot injury last week and could start, but Sam Stubbs (knee) is expected to remain on the sidelines.

