LE SUEUR, Minn. – There was a double blessing this Thanksgiving in Le Sueur: a family get-together and 106th birthday party for Grandma. Betty Majusiak spent her birthday enjoying some cake and company with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.It's true that age is just a number, but Majiusek was born before the U.S. entered World War I. On her special Thanksgiving birthday, it's not the smell of mom's turkey she remembers from growing up on the farm."Cows lay down when they're tired and belly's full of water. They sleep and snore and blow farts and stuff and the smell was always...

LE SUEUR, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO