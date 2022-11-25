Read full article on original website
Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights
Burnsville resident Adam Duncan's holiday lights at his family's Itokah Valley townhome. Courtesy of Brandi Joy. Burnsville couple Adam Duncan and Brandi Joy assumed they'd received a holiday card in the mail Friday when a red envelope pasted with "happy holidays" stickers appeared in the mailbox. The anonymous letter sent...
Le Sueur grandmother celebrates 106th birthday on Thanksgiving
LE SUEUR, Minn. – There was a double blessing this Thanksgiving in Le Sueur: a family get-together and 106th birthday party for Grandma. Betty Majusiak spent her birthday enjoying some cake and company with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.It's true that age is just a number, but Majiusek was born before the U.S. entered World War I. On her special Thanksgiving birthday, it's not the smell of mom's turkey she remembers from growing up on the farm."Cows lay down when they're tired and belly's full of water. They sleep and snore and blow farts and stuff and the smell was always...
willmarradio.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
fox9.com
More than 100 geese, 25 ducks found dead on Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than 100 Canadian geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a lake in Waseca on Sunday, the city confirmed in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The City of Waseca said the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to reports of numerous waterfowl that were found dead on Loon Lake. In addition to the more than 125 dead birds, "several hundred" geese are continuing to use the lake, the city said.
Faribault County Register
BE Council votes not to cover costs
The Blue Earth City Council debated setting a precedent at a regular meeting on Nov. 21. Discussion arose from two residents’ requests for reimbursement for private improvements to their properties, which were negatively affected by the city’s 2021 and 2022 street improvement projects. Both improvements were installed in...
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
KEYC
Deputies for DWI enforcement want their presence to be known
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, in the last five years, 49 people died in drunk-driving related crashes during the holiday season, specifically a day before Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. From 2017-2021, the total number of alcohol-related crashes was 20,173 in Minnesota.
Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska
Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
One Injured in Thursday Morning Crash Near Blooming Prairie
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Steele County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the car was traveling south on Highway 218 near 123rd Street when it went into the ditch and struck a tree around 6:20 a.m.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Video Surveillance Project
The Hutchinson City Council has approved moving forward with their “Video Surveillance Project.”. The council unanimously approved awarding the nearly $223,000 bid Tuesday night. Cameras will be installed at 12 locations around the city, including four city parks. City Administrator Matt Jaunich:. Director of Information Technology Tom Kloss says...
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
hot967.fm
Oklahoma authorities arrest man wanted in fatal shooting at Bloomington restaurant
Law enforcement in Oklahoma early this morning (Thurs) arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with yesterday afternoon’s shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington:. Police say the suspect pushed his way into the establishment, then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old “regular” at the restaurant and injuring a...
KEYC
willmarradio.com
Drug Bust in Renville County, One Person Arrested
(Renville, MN)-- On Wednesday, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000. More than $35,000 in cash was also seized. One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.
