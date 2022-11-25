ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

foxla.com

Family and neighbors mourn Riverside triple murder victims

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Family and neighbors of three people who were found dead inside of a home in Riverside's La Sierra neighborhood gathered for a vigil Saturday. The vigil comes after Riverside police were called to a home Friday morning for a disturbance between a man and a woman, who police said both took off in a car. Shortly afterwards, neighbors reported a house fire, and firefighters discovered three people dead inside of a room in the home. Family members said a mother, father and their daughter were the victims.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

2 pedestrians killed in San Bernardino County crash by suspected DUI driver

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - One person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, and other charges after allegedly hitting and killing two pedestrians in Bloomington. According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 3:46 p.m. in the area near Hawthorne Avenue and Palm...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in Whittier; 3 detained

WHITTIER, Calif. - No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in Whittier overnight. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail near E. Lorene Street and Carley Avenue just after midnight. He died at the scene, police said. Three men...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Three shot during house party in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - Three people were shot and injured during a house party in Hawthorne, authorities said Saturday. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital. According to the Los Angeles...
HAWTHORNE, CA
foxla.com

Fire damages home in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

3 found dead in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction

LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Hope and homes for foster youth

LOS ANGELES - Did you know about 50% of those experiencing homelessness were once in the foster system?. An organization called "A Sense of Home" is making a dent in that dire statistic and recently held a star-studded event to raise money for the cause. In seven years, A Sense...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim. The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said. Firefighters...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of...
SANTA ANA, CA

