RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Family and neighbors of three people who were found dead inside of a home in Riverside's La Sierra neighborhood gathered for a vigil Saturday. The vigil comes after Riverside police were called to a home Friday morning for a disturbance between a man and a woman, who police said both took off in a car. Shortly afterwards, neighbors reported a house fire, and firefighters discovered three people dead inside of a room in the home. Family members said a mother, father and their daughter were the victims.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO