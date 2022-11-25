Read full article on original website
Virginia man 'catfished' teen girl before murdering Riverside family: Police
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - The teenage daughter of one of the victims of a triple murder in a Riverside this weekend was taken by a Virginia man who had been "catfishing" her online, authorities announced Sunday. According to officials, this all began shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. Riverside...
Family and neighbors mourn Riverside triple murder victims
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Family and neighbors of three people who were found dead inside of a home in Riverside's La Sierra neighborhood gathered for a vigil Saturday. The vigil comes after Riverside police were called to a home Friday morning for a disturbance between a man and a woman, who police said both took off in a car. Shortly afterwards, neighbors reported a house fire, and firefighters discovered three people dead inside of a room in the home. Family members said a mother, father and their daughter were the victims.
Needles shooting related to Riverside triple homicide investigation: Deputies
A person killed in Needles in San Bernardino County is related to a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, according to officials. Riverside police say they're no longer looking for a suspect.
El Monte home invasion robberies: 3 hospitalized; police searching for at least 1 suspect
EL MONTE, Calif. - Three people were hospitalized Sunday morning following a series of home invasion robberies in El Monte overnight. Evailia Ramos said she will never forget what happened to her and the others who live in her complex of three homes in the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue.
Woman shot by deputies in Covina after allegedly swinging wrench at passing cars
COVINA, Calif. - A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in Covina for allegedly charging with a pipe wrench. The incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
2 pedestrians killed in San Bernardino County crash by suspected DUI driver
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - One person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, and other charges after allegedly hitting and killing two pedestrians in Bloomington. According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 3:46 p.m. in the area near Hawthorne Avenue and Palm...
Man shot to death in Whittier; 3 detained
WHITTIER, Calif. - No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in Whittier overnight. The victim was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail near E. Lorene Street and Carley Avenue just after midnight. He died at the scene, police said. Three men...
Three shot during house party in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - Three people were shot and injured during a house party in Hawthorne, authorities said Saturday. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans and Cerise avenues rushed three gunshot victims and a person who was struck by a vehicle to a hospital. According to the Los Angeles...
Three injured in El Monte home invasion spree
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Riverside house fire turns into triple-homicide investigation
Fire damages home in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
3 found dead in Riverside house fire
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
LA woman looking to find cure for addiction
LA philanthropist seeking to find cure for addiction
LOS ANGELES - If there is a cure for addiction… a Los Angeles philanthropist, Nancy Davis, is hoping to find it. She co-founded the non-profit Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason Davis. CAN is funding nine different studies and held a forum of experts in September...
LA County reports over 5,200 new COVID cases, 21 deaths over 2-day period
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Coronavirus infections continued to mount in Los Angeles County Friday, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional virus-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not...
Hope and homes for foster youth
LOS ANGELES - Did you know about 50% of those experiencing homelessness were once in the foster system?. An organization called "A Sense of Home" is making a dent in that dire statistic and recently held a star-studded event to raise money for the cause. In seven years, A Sense...
The Issue Is: Karen Bass on historic win in LA Mayor's race
Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim. The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said. Firefighters...
Red flag warnings canceled as Southern California winds ease
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Red flag warnings for fire danger in parts of Southern California were canceled Friday as Santa Ana winds declined, although forecasters noted that dry conditions would continue into the weekend. Southern California Edison’s website showed no remaining public safety power shutoffs. Electricity for thousands of...
