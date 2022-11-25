ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC

Leicestershire mum campaigns for workplace fertility rights

A mum is calling for more workplace rights for people undergoing fertility treatment. Becky Kearns, from Bottesford in Leicestershire, underwent five rounds of failed IVF treatment before having three children through egg donation. She is supporting a private members' bill brought by MP Nickie Aiken, calling for a right to...
BBC

East Midlands Ambulance Service faces unprecedented demand - director

An ambulance service has experienced "unprecedented" demand this year, a director said. East Midlands Ambulance Service has been preparing for winter by hiring additional call handlers and bringing in new ambulances. Divisional director for Northamptonshire, Mick Jones, said he had "never seen such demand" in his 35 years at the...
BBC

Action urged over Birmingham's mould-ridden homes

A Birmingham resident has accused the city council of housing people in mouldy homes. Vicky McLaughlin lives in a council house in Bartley Green which has mould throughout, putting the health of her three young children at risk. The Labour MP for Edgbaston, Preet Kaur Gill, said she was dealing...
The Independent

Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns

Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
The Independent

Gove warns tens of thousands of homes unsafe in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death

At least tens of thousands of homes are unsafe because of damp and mould, the Housing Secretary has said as he vowed to block funding from failing associations.Michael Gove said he will hold talks on Thursday with the housing association that owned the flat two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in after prolonged exposure to mould.He blocked the £1 million in funding Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) was due to receive to build new homes, as part of a wider crackdown on poor standards.Awaab died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat in Rochdale,...
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Dog dragged along road by woman in mobility scooter is rescued by RSPCA

The RSPCA has rescued a dog which was captured in shocking footage being dragged along a road by a woman driving a mobility scooter. The distressing video clip circulated online showed the poor pooch being unable to stand as it was hauled along a street by its lead in Erdington, Birmingham.
The Independent

Charity launches ‘festival of kindness’ to help the homeless over Christmas

A charity is launching a “festival of kindness” to help the homeless this Christmas.The cost-of-living crisis has had devastating consequences for vulnerable people and those who experience homelessness across the UK.Social Bite has launched its Festival of Kindness online and in five cities across the UK, in a bid to spread some festive goodwill and kindness during these difficult times.The charity is urging people to buy an extra gift this year which will be donated to people who are most in need during the cost-of-living crisis this Christmas.Backed by stars Martin Kemp, and Emma and Matt Willis, Social Bite has...
BBC

Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row

Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC

Patients dying as ambulances face crippling delays in England

Ambulance crews are facing crippling delays when they arrive at A&E with sick patients, NHS bosses are warning. Over the past week, nearly three in 10 ambulances were caught queuing outside hospitals in England. It is the worst start to winter since records began - before the pandemic about half...
BBC

GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor

Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
BBC

Italy landslide: Five bodies found as rescue work continues

Heartbreaking accounts are emerging of the last moments of victims of a powerful landslide that tore across the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday. The father of one woman in her 30s told how she phoned him for help as earth began breaking on the hill above her, but that he was unable to save her.
BBC

Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm

More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC

Council defends payments for Tatton Park

The council that manages Tatton Park has defended subsidising its running costs after concerns were raised by one of its councillors. Steve Hogben had asked if Cheshire East Council should continue to help the running of the park during the cost of living crisis. He also suggested other local councils...

