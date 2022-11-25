Read full article on original website
United States Investing Championship Ten-Month Results
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- The United States Investing Championship today announced the leaders for the first ten months of 2022. Three hundred sixteen top traders participated, but only 26, or 8%, reported profits, according to contest organizer, Dr. Norman Zadeh. The United States Investing Championship is a real money, verified competition that allows up-and-coming traders to showcase their talent on the world stage. Prior top performers include Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, Mark Minervini, and David Ryan. Participants specify an account number at the...
ship-technology.com
Schottel to supply propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore’s vessels
The vessels will have two Schottel RudderPropellers type 430 azimuth thrusters and two Schottel Transverse Thrusters type STT 4. Germany-based Schottel has received an order for the supply of propulsion systems for Ouyang Offshore’s four new wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) in Shanghai, China. Under the contract, two electrically...
ship-technology.com
China Harbour Engineering receives infrastructure contract for Khalifa Port
The deal will see the construction of the first net-zero carbon administration building at the port. China Harbour Engineering has signed a contract with AD Ports Group to undertake the development of buildings and topside infrastructure for CMA Terminals Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). CMA CGM’s subsidiary...
