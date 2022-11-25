A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.

