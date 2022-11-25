ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheriton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Drug abuse leads to crime for Oak Hall man

A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.
OAK HALL, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing six of his Walmart coworkers before turning the gun on himself tried to explain why he opened fire on his colleagues. The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side’s investigative team. The note said that the suspect was upset about a recent change in his employment status and claimed his coworkers were harassing him about it.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
NORFOLK, VA
WSB Radio

Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Police find man with dementia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy