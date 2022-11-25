Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: Police ID victims, suspect; manifesto found
10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart that took the lives of six people plus the gunman Tuesday evening.
Commercial armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk, police investigate
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun, and demanded money. There were no reported injuries.
Drug abuse leads to crime for Oak Hall man
A 25-year-old Oak Hall man testified Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court that using illegal drugs since he was 10 led him to commit a series of crimes. Timothy John Vanhart will be behind bars for nine years. Judge W. Revell Lewis III revoked previous suspended sentences leaving the defendant with two years to serve. The judge then sentenced Vanhart to two years for burglary and grand larceny in one incident, four years for burglary, attempted burglary, and destruction of property in another case, and a year for wounding a fellow inmate at the Accomack Jail.
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
Man in custody following barricade situation on Catina Way in Newport News
According to police, officers responded to a call in reference to a domestic assault around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Catina Way.
‘I was led by the Satan’: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect’s ‘Death note’ manifesto revealed
The Chesapeake Police Department has released photos of a note that was found on the Walmart shooting suspect's phone during a forensic investigation after the tragic shooting.
Former Walmart supervisor says employees killed in Chesapeake shooting were kind
The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man accused of killing six of his Walmart coworkers before turning the gun on himself tried to explain why he opened fire on his colleagues. The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side’s investigative team. The note said that the suspect was upset about a recent change in his employment status and claimed his coworkers were harassing him about it.
VB man sentenced for illegal firearm after threats to law enforcement
NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis for possessing a firearm as a felon after making threats to law enforcement officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said. Thomas Liddle,...
Walmart shooting claims teen, young woman, father, mother
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — (AP) — A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee. That's how friends and family described some of the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting Tuesday night.
Americans once again grieve after mass shootings, as Washington waits for public pressure
In Colorado Springs, 5 people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. The alleged shooter is facing possible hate crime charges, as well as five counts of first-degree murder. And two days later, in Chesapeake, Virginia, 6 people were killed in a Walmart by a disgruntled employee who then turned the gun on himself.Nov. 27, 2022.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Shooting in York County sends one person to the hospital
The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said one person went to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in the Tabb area.
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Brunswick County
NORFOLK, Va. — A person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a crash on Manning Road east of Western Mill Road in Brunswick County Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Neil Jones, 73, was driving at a high rate...
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
Officials have identified the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting on Tuesday night. Police did not release the name of 16-year-old who also died.
Record high: Fentanyl blamed for majority of overdose deaths in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 7, 2022. Fentanyl contributed to a staggering 76% of overdose deaths in 2021 in Virginia. And in 2022, the Opioid Crisis still has a firm grasp on the Commonwealth and the Hampton Roads region. Drug overdoses...
