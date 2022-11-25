ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Germany must ‘put foot on accelerator’ in crunch Spain game, admits Havertz

By Jamie Jackson in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrZeE_0jNEHRiR00
Kai Havertz addresses the media in Doha before Germany’s World Cup against Spain. Photograph: Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Kai Havertz says Germany must put their foot on the accelerator against Spain on Sunday and has admitted he did not do his “bloody duty” when failing to score in the shock 2-1 loss to Japan.

Hansi Flick’s side, who must beat Spain to keep control of their World Cup destiny, had a frank team meeting after Wednesday’s defeat. “We have analysed the game very well and seen our shortcomings and the areas we need to get better in,” said Havertz. “Now we have to approach [Spain] as a true team and put our foot on the accelerator in a crunch game, but we will be prepared.”

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

The Chelsea forward called for unity against Spain, who beat Costa Rica 7-0 in their first match. “We had a fruitful exchange of views,” he said. “When we left, the feeling was that we have overriding willpower to decide the game in our favour. I felt irate at our performance. Sooner or later that gives way to a more clear or objective view that will be replaced by anticipation.

“Everyone needs to pull their weight and get back to a positive stride. A 7-0 win is a clear signal and we have great respect for the Spain team, we know they have quality but will we hide? Not at all.

“We just need to put it on pitch. Now is the time to speak to each other and tell each other the truth and that is what makes the team stronger. In the end we have good personalities and like to talk to each other face to face. Now we are in a bad moment but that can switch around quite fast. It can be the turning point for us. It is a big game. I am lucky I played a few big games at Chelsea.”

Interactive

Havertz has no issue with the criticism offered by Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gündogan of their teammates. “It was very constructive,” he said. “They didn’t tear into us as the media makes out. We went into the dressing room with heads low and shoulders dropped. I can understand that. Of course we talked about what went wrong.

“Ilkay complained that people went into hiding, he said our offensive players failed to score a second or third goal. Whether it is made in public or internally does not matter. Sometimes it is a little soundbite that people extract from a longer interview.”

Havertz, who can play across the attack or as No 10, was honest when assessing his role as the No 9 against Japan. “I like playing centre-forward but when put in that position it is your bloody duty to score goals which I didn’t do against Japan,” he said. “I recognise that. Put in the same position on Sunday I will do everything in my power to help the team.”

Germany lined up for a photograph with their hands over their mouths before the Japan game in protest against Fifa ordering that seven European nations’ captains could not wear the OneLove armband but there are no plans for further action. “We made our point very clear in the last few days and to be honest it is hard to speak again about it,” Havertz said. “Everyone knows our point of view so our focus now is 100% on football.”

Julian Brandt, an unused substitute against Japan, was succinct regarding the scale of Germany’s challenge against Spain. “We are verbally in a shitting situation,” the winger said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
The Independent

‘A disgrace to football’: Carlos Queiroz demands Jurgen Klinsmann resign from Fifa after Iran comments

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has publicly called on Jurgen Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Study Group after branding his comments on the Iranian team ‘a disgrace to football’.Speaking in his role as a pundit on the BBC following Iran’s 2-0 victory over Wales at the World Cup on Friday, Klinsmann suggested the Iranian players have a cultural predisposition to badgering referees for cheap fouls and that, as their manager, Queiroz suited that style of tactic.“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it,” said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national...
AOL Corp

At World Cup, U.S. soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to...
The Guardian

Nun who wowed The Voice of Italy becomes waitress in Spain

A nun who became a singing sensation after winning Italy’s version of The Voice has stunned TV viewers again after announcing that she has kicked the habit and is now a waitress in Spain. Sister Cristina Scuccia, from Sicily, shocked judges, including the late Raffaella Carrà, during her blind...
Reuters

Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses court of appeal abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a court of appeal challenge over late-stage abortions of foetuses with certain health conditions. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan also has Down’s syndrome, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has the condition is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
The Guardian

The Guardian

515K+
Followers
118K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy