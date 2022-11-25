Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about the violence in our city and its impacts on young people. Hear from Tamara Sheppard, a lead social worker with the Rochester City School District, and Rochester City Council Member Willie Lightfoot.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
WHEC TV-10
Heartwarming holiday: Rochester man celebrates Thanksgiving with newfound relative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is celebrating this holiday week with a family member they didn’t know existed. The dad took a 23andMe DNA testing kit several months ago and didn’t think much more of it until he got a message from a sister he never knew he had.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
WHEC TV-10
Local shoppers show their appreciation on Small Business Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It was Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support local shops. Many people were in the spirit all over town. News10NBC talked to a few of them outside Cook’s World on Monroe Avenue about why shopping locally is important all year round. “I think it’s...
WHEC TV-10
Thousands run and walk in Webster Turkey Trot
WEBSTER, N.Y. — Thousands of people took part in the annual Webster Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day at Webster Park. Runners who we spoke with say it feels good for them to get out and enjoy a race before eating a big meal. “It’s been a tradition. Some of...
13 WHAM
First Black Power Marketplace hosted on Small Business Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Providing a platform for black-owned businesses to thrive in the city of Rochester. On Saturday, the Community Justice Initiative hosted its Black Power Marketplace, giving local black owned businesses an opportunity to show off and hopefully create lasting connections in the community. The event also hopes...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton Cadets are Western New York Regional Football Champions
For the first time in program history, the Hilton Cadets are Western New York Regional Champions in football. They defeated Jamestown 49-34 on Monday, November 21, at LeBeau Field. The Cadets (11-1) advance to the NYS Class A semifinals on Friday, November 25, at Union-Endicott. Photo from @HiltonCadets on Twitter.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport Rangers Robotics FIRST® LEGO® League win two first place awards
Spencerport Ranger Robotics FIRST® LEGO® League won two first place awards at the Fairport FLL Qualifier on November 20. They received first place for robot performance and first place for innovation project. The team qualified for the Finger Lakes Championship to be held in Buffalo in mid-February. Photo...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Ariel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Ariel is a 6-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Ariel has an unflappable spirit and resilience to carry her through her journey of self-discovery. Are we talking about a mermaid or a feline? In this case it’s a terrific tortoiseshell cat. She was an abandoned cat, so we don’t know much about her past.
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
nyspnews.com
Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
WUHF
Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"
What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
WHEC TV-10
Shoppers support Indigenous businesses at Native. Made. Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Keeping it small, local and native was the goal of Saturday’s first-ever Native. Made. Market hosted at the POP ROC Cafe in the City of Rochester. The market brought together native educators, creatives and businesses to immerse people into the cultures of 10 native tribes. “You don’t...
‘You prepare all night’: Some businesses open for Thanksgiving
A few bakeries and restaurants in the area opened their doors on Thanksgiving.
Open Door Mission in Rochester sees increase in numbers this Thanksgiving
The staff is expected to serve roughly 300 meals today.
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Comments / 0