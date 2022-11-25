ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup | One To Watch | Federico Valverde

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day nine is Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde.
Adam Azim warns Rylan Charlton of 'dangerous' approach ahead of Sunday clash

Adam Azim has warned Rylan Charlton that attempting to test his chin with an aggressive approach in Sunday's super lightweight clash will be "dangerous" for him. The pair came face-to-face on Friday at Alexandra Palace, where Azim, one of British boxing's brightest prospects, will put his unbeaten record on the line in the biggest test of his career to date, live on Sky Sports.
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024

Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'

Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call

Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband

Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
Mikael Lawal becomes British cruiserweight champion with stoppage victory over David Jamieson

Mikael Lawal produced a trademark display of power to become British cruiserweight champion with a stoppage win over David Jamieson. The pair duelled in a thrilling encounter that saw momentum swing back and forth for eight rounds at Alexandra Palace, until Jamieson was forced to retire with what appeared to be a serious injury to his jaw.

