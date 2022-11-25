Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England 0-0 USA: Three Lions lack intensity in goalless draw with Americans in Group B clash in Qatar
England edged closer to a place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw with USA but their lacklustre display was a reality check on their ambitions at the tournament and means they will have to wait until their final group game with Wales on Tuesday to seal a last-16 spot.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Federico Valverde
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day nine is Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde.
SkySports
Adam Azim warns Rylan Charlton of 'dangerous' approach ahead of Sunday clash
Adam Azim has warned Rylan Charlton that attempting to test his chin with an aggressive approach in Sunday's super lightweight clash will be "dangerous" for him. The pair came face-to-face on Friday at Alexandra Palace, where Azim, one of British boxing's brightest prospects, will put his unbeaten record on the line in the biggest test of his career to date, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
England reporter notebook: Should Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka be rested for Wales game?
England produced a limp performance in a goalless draw with the USA on Friday, but what caused the drop in levels just four days after an impressive 6-2 win over Iran? Sky Sports News' reporter Rob Dorsett provides his thoughts from Doha... Is Kane struggling with fitness?. Harry Kane does...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford says Gareth Southgate has raised training standards at England with greater intensity and dedication
England forward Marcus Rashford has questioned the level of dedication to training under Gareth Southgate's predecessors, claiming that the intensity has reached a new level under the current regime. Rashford came off the bench to score with his third touch in the 6-2 win over Iran last Monday, notching his...
SkySports
Adam Azim takes to the scales for Rylan Charlton clash: 'I will get that victory. I will win it in style'
Adam Azim is stepping up both in headlining tomorrow’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill and when it comes to facing Rylan Charlton, the hardest opponent he's come up against so far in his young career. Before their clash on Sunday the two fighters took to the scales at Alexandra Palace. With...
SkySports
Lionel Messi's camp deny Inter Miami move done | Cody Gakpo 'holding out' for Man Utd switch - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Lionel Messi's representatives have hit back at reports the Argentina great will join Inter Miami next summer, saying they are "false" and "fake news". Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for England's final Group B clash with Wales...
SkySports
FA Cup second round: Boreham Wood stun Bristol Rovers; Fleetwood Town edge Ebbsfleet
We round up all of Sunday's FA Cup second-round action, where there were wins for : Fleetwood, Burton, Boreham Wood and Derby County... Boreham Wood's FA Cup love affair continues as they stun Bristol Rovers. Boreham Wood's love affair with the FA Cup continues to blossom after they booked a...
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the fifth edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, Rob Dorsett says Harry Kane does not look fit and asks why Phil Foden was absent in England's draw with the USA. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
FA Cup round-up: Forest Green hold off minnows Alvechurch while Chesterfield dump out Wimbledon
Forest Green Rovers ended non-League Alvechurch's FA Cup hopes with a 2-1 win to book their place in the third round. Former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham put Rovers, who are bottom of Sky Bet League One, ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute. Alvechurch - who play...
SkySports
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Constitution Hill produces 'freak' victory at Newcastle to kickstart Champion Hurdle dream
Constitution Hill proved himself to be 'freakishly' good as he sauntered to Grade One glory in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday. The five-year-old is unbeaten under rules and was a 1/4 chance going into the Grade One, odds that did not look unfounded as he made all of the running and jumped with complete fluency.
SkySports
Rob Page: Iran defeat not a true reflection of Wales | 'We want to finish on a high'
Wales coach Rob Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey's red card - only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history - as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz's team were well worth their win.
SkySports
Leicester Tigers 33-31 London Irish: Steve Borthwick full of praise for battling Irish
Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick paid tribute to the efforts of London Irish after the Gallagher Premiership's bottom club made Tigers fight all the way for a 33-31 win at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Leicester looked firmly in control when they secured a bonus point before half-time, but a spirited...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England lacked quality in final third against USA and defends Phil Foden call
Gareth Southgate admitted England lacked "zip and quality in the final third" in their goalless draw with the US, but defended the decision not to play Phil Foden. A laboured England were unable to breakdown Gregg Berhalter's side at the Al Bayt Stadium and were fortunate not to even lose the Group B clash, with Southgate's players booed off at the full-time whistle.
SkySports
Ryan Porteous: Hibernian defender turns down new deal and is set to leave Easter Road
Ryan Porteous is set to leave Hibernian after the club confirmed he turned down a "highly-improved new deal" at Easter Road. The defender's current contract ends in the summer of 2023 but could now be sold in January as Hibs look to cash in on the Scotland international. Porteous, 23,...
SkySports
Gary Neville: England should have followed through with OneLove armband
Gary Neville has criticised the FA for backing down to FIFA in the OneLove armband row and questioned why footballers are in the spotlight over human rights issues in the Middle East. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved...
SkySports
Mikael Lawal becomes British cruiserweight champion with stoppage victory over David Jamieson
Mikael Lawal produced a trademark display of power to become British cruiserweight champion with a stoppage win over David Jamieson. The pair duelled in a thrilling encounter that saw momentum swing back and forth for eight rounds at Alexandra Palace, until Jamieson was forced to retire with what appeared to be a serious injury to his jaw.
Comments / 0