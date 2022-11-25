Vanished: Claimed by the forest

This October marked 30 years since the day Jamie Tennison walked into the Savannah State Forest near Jacobson and never came out.

It was a sunny Thursday afternoon, a few days after his 18th birthday, when Jamie joined his father, Jim, and a neighbor to do some grouse hunting. Before splitting up in different directions to hunt the deep, dense forest, the hunting party agreed on a time to meet back at the truck before nightfall.

Jamie was never seen again.

A day recorded by the National Weather Service as a “Day in Weather History,” the temperature dropped and a light drizzle turned to snow later. Still waiting, Jim built a fire but his son never showed up.

“It started raining around 5 or 6 and by the next day it had snowed three to four inches,” remembered Jim.

Jamie was not dressed for the cold and rain, nor prepared with matches or a compass. But Jim remained confident in the fact that Jamie knew the area and had hunted there before. However, all odds would prove to be against him.

“It was the absolute worst conditions to survive in the woods,” said Jamie’s mom Mary. “A recipe for disaster.”

What happened that night?

Jamie and his sister Gina, had both attended deep woods survival camp and learned wilderness survival skills. They were both close to nature and confident in it.

“We were taught to burrow down, if you get lost,” explained Gina who believes her brother probably hunkered down once it got dark and was covered in cold and snow - never to wake up in the morning.

The next day, a search of the rugged terrain began. It would last for weeks and involved coworkers, friends, neighbors and even strangers who came to help as well as churches, businesses, search dogs, a few on horseback and a helicopter overhead.

“The forest takes things back - fast,” Gina’s learned.

The area where Jamie was lost is “so far out in the middle of nowhere, many miles back into the woods past logging roads,” said Gina. She went back to the area eight years ago and found the roads to be gone - overgrown by underbrush.

“Very few people have touched that area,” she explained. “At this point, there is probably nothing more to find except, maybe, his gun.”

Jamie’s hat, his clothing, a candy wrapper, a note - nothing has ever been found by hunters, hikers, anyone.

Left with “what if,” the Tennisons live without closure. The gun has been registered with authorities, the news stories have been published and the missing person photo is not suited for his likeness today.

“Did he drown in the swamp? Did he die of hypothermia?” Gina wrote.

The most difficult thought for Mary is of her son dying alone. Even if she knew his cause of death, she believes it would not console her grief.

“But you have to find peace,” said Gina. “We rest a little easier in our faith knowing he is free of this world and will be waiting for us with a smile and a hug on the other side.”

Jamie as we knew him

Today, Jamie’s classmates at Grand Rapids High School are in their late 40s. They remember him as a friend to all. He was confident in his own skin and accepted others for who they were as well. He was unexpectedly funny and could break the ice with the smallest smirk - he was “cool,” yet down-to-earth. And, by the look of the camo pants he wore in school, he’d be the one you’d want with you if you went exploring in the woods.

“He was a very likable kid,” said Mary. “And very smart (sometimes too much for his own good).”

Mary remembered Jamie showing interest in theater after performing in the school’s production of “Cinderella.”

“He absolutely loved acting,” she said. “Who knows which way he would’ve gone.”

Jamie also seemed intrigued by the thought of serving in the military, like his dad.

“He really didn’t have a path right then,” said Jim.

Oct. 10 was Jamie’s birthday, he was lost five days later. His parents would spend their 20th wedding anniversary, on Oct. 20, searching for their son.

One year after his disappearance, the Tennisons organized a memorial service and bonfire at the base camp where the search parties had gathered. Dozens of people attended and they hauled in food and beverages. As they gathered around the fire, Mary said an eagle flew overhead that very moment.

The family intended to make the service an annual event but now only immediate family gets together to light a fire. Yet every glimpse of an eagle above is an ongoing tribute to Jamie.

“His spirit’s there,” said Mary. “It touches your heart.”

There are other signs of Jamie throughout town - his name on a yellow brick in front of Central School and on a paver at the Angel of Hope Memorial on the Mississippi Riverfront. The family also placed a plaque at the cemetery.

For Jamie’s classmates, he’ll forever be 18.

“And he died doing something he loved; where he loved to be,” Mary continued. “So it probably didn’t cross his mind that he wouldn’t leave that place.”

Knowing that Jamie is happy, in a better place, helps Mary and Jim survive every parent’s worst nightmare. They attend local grief support groups for parents of lost children and find it comforting to be among those “with a common thread,” even though no one has experienced something similar.

Compass program

One thing that may have made a difference in the outcome of Jamie’s story is a compass. Once a person gets turned around in the woods, every direction can look the same.

“If Jamie would have had a compass, he would have had the means to navigate himself out of the woods even in the inclement weather,” explained Gina.

Mary’s been told that night is so thick black in those woods that forest professionals cannot see a tree just inches in front of them.

In 1994, the Jamie Tennison Compass Fund was established with the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation. Since then, more than 11,000 compasses have been given to boys and girls who have completed gun safety training in Itasca County, with the help of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The youth who receive a compass through the fund also receive a brochure telling Jamie’s story and they are taught by professionals how to correctly use them.

“I could see Jamie loving this program because he loved being in the wilderness,” said Gina.

Donations to the Jamie Tennison Compass Fund may be made to GRACF in person or online at gracf.org.

“We encourage you to carry a compass yourself, and teach your children how to use them,” urged the Tennisons. “Be safe. Please go into the woods prepared. Every time.”