The Independent

A rare Dyson supersonic hair dryer Cyber Monday deal sees tool reduced by nearly 40%

Calling all beauty lovers, this is not a drill: not only does Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer currently have 30 per cent off for Black Friday, you can now get an extra 10 per cent off for Cyber Monday. But you’ll have to be quick.Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer is hugely popular. And as one of Dyson’s most covetable hair tools, it is very rarely (if ever) discounted – even during the Black Friday bonanza. But, for this year, the hair tool has been slashed to just £170.91 – that’s a huge 36 per cent saving – courtesy of...
PC Magazine

Sonos Cyber Monday Sale: Up to 25% Off Refurb Smart Audio Speakers From $119

Give the gift of superior sound quality this holiday season with deals on manufacturer-refurbished Sonos products. Deals on Sonos products(Opens in a new window) are few and far between, so when you get a chance like this, don't let it slip through your fingers. Sonos encourages you to “save, listen, and be merry” with its 25% off promotional offer on certified refurbished products. The Sonos One SL series and One series are identical in terms of size and performance, though the One SL doesn’t have built-in voice control. That said, you would need only a single One series to take advantage of voice control if you intend to set up multiple speakers in one room—like for a home theater. The One SL line also does not have Bluetooth connectivity, relying instead on Wi-Fi alone.
SPY

I Tested and Loved This Premium Smart Scale, and It’s Just $66 for Black Friday Weekend

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. For Black Friday, one of my favorite premium smart scales is on sale, and this is your chance to score a 30% discount on the SPY-tested Withings Body+. There’s a smart version for everything these days, from smart couches to smart TVs. Scales are no exception. People are ditching old bathroom scales for upgraded smart versions that track health metrics and track progress. We tested and reviewed the best smart scales of 2022 and one of our favorite smart scales is on major...
Rolling Stone

The Best Portable Air Purifiers for Your Office and Small Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. A small-sized portable air purifier may not be as powerful as a larger model, but can still do an excellent job of cleansing the atmosphere of dust, allergens, or toxins from smoke if you live in an area prone to wildfires. When shopping for any kind of air purifier, portable or otherwise, you’re likely to come across a variety of acronyms and certifications, which may or may not read like gibberish to you. If you’re looking for the best...
Rolling Stone

Cyber Week Deals: Samsung’s Offering Huge Savings in All Categories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in need of any new tech right now, head to Samsung: The brand is offering significant deals on products across all categories right now during the Cyber Week event. You’ll find everything from heavily discounted TVs, soundbars, and appliances to deals on smartphones, headphones, and tablets.  Buy Cyber Week Samsung Deals Samsung This Samsung Cyber Week sale includes both limited-time daily deals and longer deals that last through the week, so make sure to check daily for new...
Android Police

Grab Google's delightful Nest Mini smart speaker for a mere $18 while you can

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) The Google Nest Mini is a small, inconspicuous smart speaker that gives you access to the entire Google ecosystem, via voice commands. Play music, listen to the news, set timers and reminders, control your compatible smart home devices, and much, much more.
Digital Trends

How to give smart home gifts

As we're making our lists and checking them twice, no doubt many gift givers are considering the wisdom of gifting smart home devices. While smart home gadgets like smart speakers, smart light bulbs, and the like are quite popular and certainly fun to receive, this buying decision is fraught with complexities: Which gadgets make the best gifts, and how do you choose which smart home system would be a welcome present?
CBS News

Best robot vacuum deals under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Robot vacuums used to be an expensive luxury. But no more -- you can now find well-reviewed robot vacuums with...
