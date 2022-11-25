Effective: 2022-11-27 20:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO