dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
u.today
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
CoinTelegraph
Binance proof of reserves is ‘pointless without liabilities:’ Kraken CEO
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to reflect Binance CEO CZ's response to the concerns raised by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX revealed the importance of proof of reserves in avoiding situations involving the misappropriation of users’ funds. While exchanges have proactively started sharing wallet addresses to prove the existence of users’ funds, several entrepreneurs, including Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell, called the practice “pointless” as exchanges fail to include liabilities.
FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost
The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Adopts Interoperability Like ChainLink Surpassing FTX To Become The Best Meme Token To Buy
The survival of any crypto project lies with its crypto community. It must earn and maintain a certain level of trust with its users to thrive. Once it loses this trust, there is a high risk of the project closing down. This is what happened within the FTX platform. Despite...
NEWSBTC
Which Cryptocurrencies To Buy in 2023: Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s not always easy to decide which altcoin to buy, especially in a bear market. Market experts are talking about Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). The first two have been in the game for years, while ORBN is still in the second phase of its presale, and is expected to be 60x going into 2023!
NEWSBTC
Building Educational Spaces In Crypto: Binance And Dogeliens
After the FTX crash, proper education about the crypto space has been more important than ever. New investors may be taken advantage of, or make poor investment decisions because they do not know the difference between a centralised crypto exchange and DeFi (decentralised finance). Fortunately, there are two crypto platforms aiming to change this: Binance and Dogeliens (DOGET). In this article, I will be examining and analysing the two platforms’ efforts to educate newcomers to the crypto space.
thenewscrypto.com
Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves
Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network starts Presale with 200% price increase – Fantom and Cardano Whales expect ORY to list in Top 100
The bear market has devastated portfolios globally, and the famous one-liner from Warren Buffet seems appropriate: ”It’s only when the tide goes out that you know who’s been swimming naked.”. Many projects have failed, but projects such as Oryen Network swim against the general tide, which has...
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Multiply Your Revenue in 2023: Polygon, Ethereum Classic, and Big Eyes Coin
The FTX-induced crypto crash in Q4, 2022, came as a surprise and wiped out a huge part of the crypto market. Many top cryptocurrencies like Solana and Shiba Inu suffered massive blows and were overtaken by rival cryptocurrencies. While we expect these cryptocurrencies to bounce back, we may still keep...
NEWSBTC
Here Are 4 Of The Best Crypto Exchanges To Buy, Sell Or Trade Crypto After FTX Crisis
According to the most recent study, there are more than 600 crypto exchanges dispersed all over the globe today, so finding one should not be too difficult, especially for those affected by the recent collapse of FTX. The domino effect of the FTX scandal and other large investors has halted...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) challenges Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM)!
It’s no secret that the recent cryptocurrency market crash has brought everyone rushing back to the ground to evaluate their strategy and potential investments. While there are many cryptocurrencies on the market, some seem to stand far ahead of others in providing benefits for investors. This article takes a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and how it could outperform established projects like Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM).
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Bitcoin Developer and Educator Jimmy Song Says ‘ETH PoS’ Is ‘A Roach Motel’
On Saturday (26 November 2022), prominent Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur Jimmy Song expressed how he feels about Ethereum 2.0’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Around 7:00 a.m. UTC on September 15, Ethereum’s Merge upgrade was completed, which meant that the Ethereum network moved to PoS consensus from the much...
nulltx.com
Top 3 IoT Tokens to Watch in November 2022
The phrase “Internet of Things” refers to “physical things” that communicate with other electronic devices or the internet to exchange data. The general Internet Of Things (IoT) token’s total market capitalization is at $2,970,007,248, with VeChain (VET) at the top of this list and a total trading volume of $225,267,407.
NEWSBTC
The Across Protocol (ACX) will be launched on MEXC on November 28
On November 28, MEXC Global Exchange will open and launch the Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions. Across Protocol is built on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, which supports cross-chain round-trip transactions from Ethereum L1 to Ethereum L2. It combines Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools to provide decentralized instant transactions between chains. The ACX currently supports networks such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.
NEWSBTC
Oryen Network gains 200%, presenting a golden opportunity for Solana and Cardano holders to invest before the next price hike
Pre-sale prices for a new DeFi protocol have increased by 200%. Investors of Solana and Cardano are on the brink of their seats because of the incredible progress made by ORY team. As a result, the early backers seek investment in Oryen before the next price hike. Oryen uses a...
NEWSBTC
Key On-Chain Indicator Signals Bottom Is In; Ethereum Core Devs Endorse EIP-4844
The downfall of FTX has also left its mark on the Ethereum (ETH) price. Over the last 30 days, Ether has recorded a drop of around 20%. At press time, the price was at $1,171, just above the crucial support level of $1,100. In the short term, the ETH price...
coinjournal.net
Top Metaverse Cryptos to Invest in 2023
When Facebook, the single most popular social media platform, rebranded itself as Meta and entered into the metaverse sphere, it signaled a major shift towards a metaverse-centric future. Since then, popularity in the metaverse has been steadily building itself into an opportunity with awesome potential. With the advancement of Web3,...
