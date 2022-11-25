ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Binance proof of reserves is ‘pointless without liabilities:’ Kraken CEO

Disclaimer: The article has been updated to reflect Binance CEO CZ's response to the concerns raised by Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. The collapse of the crypto exchange FTX revealed the importance of proof of reserves in avoiding situations involving the misappropriation of users’ funds. While exchanges have proactively started sharing wallet addresses to prove the existence of users’ funds, several entrepreneurs, including Kraken CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell, called the practice “pointless” as exchanges fail to include liabilities.
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall of a company valued at $32 billion in February, which occurred in just a few days, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology.
NEWSBTC

Building Educational Spaces In Crypto: Binance And Dogeliens

After the FTX crash, proper education about the crypto space has been more important than ever. New investors may be taken advantage of, or make poor investment decisions because they do not know the difference between a centralised crypto exchange and DeFi (decentralised finance). Fortunately, there are two crypto platforms aiming to change this: Binance and Dogeliens (DOGET). In this article, I will be examining and analysing the two platforms’ efforts to educate newcomers to the crypto space.
thenewscrypto.com

Kraken CEO Criticizes Binance’s Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves

Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency. CZ said he found such interactions to be healthy for the crypto community. Kraken’s CEO, Jesse Powell, recently stormed out over Binance, calling the exchange’s proof of reserves useless due to the absence of “proof-of-liabilities.” The bankruptcy papers of FTX’s clients revealed that FTX had leased out a significant portion of their assets before the exchange’s insolvency. Leading exchanges have been rushing to increase market transparency and convince customers that their proof-of-reserves systems are sound as a direct consequence of this.
NEWSBTC

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) challenges Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM)!

It’s no secret that the recent cryptocurrency market crash has brought everyone rushing back to the ground to evaluate their strategy and potential investments. While there are many cryptocurrencies on the market, some seem to stand far ahead of others in providing benefits for investors. This article takes a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and how it could outperform established projects like Dash (DASH) and NEM (XEM).
nulltx.com

Top 3 IoT Tokens to Watch in November 2022

The phrase “Internet of Things” refers to “physical things” that communicate with other electronic devices or the internet to exchange data. The general Internet Of Things (IoT) token’s total market capitalization is at $2,970,007,248, with VeChain (VET) at the top of this list and a total trading volume of $225,267,407.
NEWSBTC

The Across Protocol (ACX) will be launched on MEXC on November 28

On November 28, MEXC Global Exchange will open and launch the Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions. Across Protocol is built on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, which supports cross-chain round-trip transactions from Ethereum L1 to Ethereum L2. It combines Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools to provide decentralized instant transactions between chains. The ACX currently supports networks such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.
coinjournal.net

Top Metaverse Cryptos to Invest in 2023

When Facebook, the single most popular social media platform, rebranded itself as Meta and entered into the metaverse sphere, it signaled a major shift towards a metaverse-centric future. Since then, popularity in the metaverse has been steadily building itself into an opportunity with awesome potential. With the advancement of Web3,...

