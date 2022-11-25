After the FTX crash, proper education about the crypto space has been more important than ever. New investors may be taken advantage of, or make poor investment decisions because they do not know the difference between a centralised crypto exchange and DeFi (decentralised finance). Fortunately, there are two crypto platforms aiming to change this: Binance and Dogeliens (DOGET). In this article, I will be examining and analysing the two platforms’ efforts to educate newcomers to the crypto space.

