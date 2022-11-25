Environmental Health Director reports on radon testing in Adair County

(Adair Co) Environmental Health Director Jotham Arber provided an update on radon testing to the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Arber had applied for, and received, a grant to get 50 free radon testing kits for each of the counties he covers.

Arber said they will continue to collect this data to potentially raise some money to help out folks who cannot afford the radon mitigation.

Radon is an odorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. Arber said their biggest concern on the environmental health side is they have seen a decrease in smoking in the area, but they still see the same level of lung cancer.

Radon testing kits can be purchased online, in stores, or from your county health department.