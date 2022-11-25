ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Environmental Health Director reports on radon testing in Adair County

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODwfI_0jNEGmh700

(Adair Co) Environmental Health Director Jotham Arber provided an update on radon testing to the Adair County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

Arber had applied for, and received, a grant to get 50 free radon testing kits for each of the counties he covers.

Arber said they will continue to collect this data to potentially raise some money to help out folks who cannot afford the radon mitigation.

Radon is an odorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. Arber said their biggest concern on the environmental health side is they have seen a decrease in smoking in the area, but they still see the same level of lung cancer.

Radon testing kits can be purchased online, in stores, or from your county health department.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field

DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

One dead in Cass County single-vehicle accident

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, around 12:29 a.m. a 53-year-old male was driving a semi east in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 70. The driver struck the bridge pillar at exit 70. The driver passed […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
kelo.com

Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Safety Tips on Space Heaters

(Atlantic) The cold winter months are here bringing frigid temperatures. Despite having integrated heating systems that generally cover temperature control, many people turn to space heaters to warm those drafty spaces. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel says while space heaters can be helpful, they can also be dangerous. Chief Cappel...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve resolution to dispose of Secondary Roads shops in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution authorizing disposal county-owned property following a public hearing in which there were no comments. The property includes the Secondary Roads shops located in Avoca, Caledonia, Hancock, Lewis and Walnut. The Secondary Roads Facility plan has consolidated shops...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
PLEASANT HILL, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, was arrested November 20th for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance. Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five to Ten Day Weather Outlook Dry.

(Des Moines) Allan Curtis with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says temperatures are expected to stay on the mild side over the next seven to ten days, and nothing on the horizon as far as widespread precipitation. The forecast highs for the next five days; are 45 today,...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board to Address Open Enroll Out Numbers

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board set a goal to address the lopsided open enrollment out, and open enrollment in at Monday’s regular Board meeting. Griswold School Superintendent Dave Henrichs says the first goal is to establish strategies for attracting and hiring quality staff. The second goal is to develop strategies to reduce the district’s open enrollment out.
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

1 killed in accident on I-80

(Anita) -- One person was killed an accident on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly after midnight Saturday morning when a semi driven by an unidentified male -- heading west bound on I-80 -- struck a bridge pillar near mile marker 70.
CASS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car

A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
GRAND RIVER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Park Board approves Splash Pad location and appointment of Executive Committee Members

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board Monday night approved the location of the Splash Pad and the appointment of members to the Splash Pad Executive Committee. The Board agreed the location of the Splash Pad should be southeast of the swimming pool. Dave Sturm with Snyder & Associates provided the board with a brief update on the plans.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy