Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Insights and Educational Speeches from Experts about Blockchain are Provided in This Presentation. [Singapore] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
From the Amazon to Australia, why is your money funding Earth’s destruction?
In every conflict over the living world, something is being protected. And most of the time, it’s the wrong thing. The world’s most destructive industries are fiercely protected by governments. The three sectors that appear to be most responsible for the collapse of ecosystems and erasure of wildlife are fossil fuels, fisheries and farming. In 2021, governments directly subsidised oil and gas production to the tune of $64bn (£53bn), and spent a further $531bn (£443bn) on keeping fossil fuel prices low. The latest figures for fisheries, from 2018, suggest that global subsidies for the sector amount to $35bn a year, over 80% of which go to large-scale industrial fishing. Most are paid to “enhance capacity”: in other words to help the industry, as marine ecosystems collapse, catch more fish.
Comments / 0