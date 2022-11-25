Read full article on original website
James Gunn says Kevin Bacon's house in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is nothing like his real home: 'Kevin doesn't like Christmas'
Gunn told Variety that he decorated Kevin Bacon's house considerably more than the actor's usual Christmas home decor.
Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie
Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced Star Wars legend has made MCU debut in Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy fans are convinced that Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has appeared in the Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe special, which is available to watch on Disney+, follows the gang as they celebrate the festive season whilst attempting to find a gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' makes a surprising revelation about Star-Lord's family
"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" confirms that Star-Lord isn't alone in the universe, even after his father's death.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ brings an ultra-obscure 1980s IP into MCU canon
This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has just landed on Disney Plus, and delivers on its promise of a heartwarming and funny story centered on Marvel’s top spacefaring team of heroes. There’s not much more to it than that, though we do get some excellent festive needle drops, and Kevin Bacon clearly having a lot of fun playing himself.
A Marvel fan arguing with James Gunn over ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ canon goes about as well as you’d expect
As well-received as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has largely proven to be since it premiered on Disney Plus this past Friday, there are still some naysayers who have issues with James Gunn‘s Marvel Studios Special Presentation. Of course, given that he’s cultivated a reputation as one...
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character
A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ has fans fearing for a certain Avenger’s safety
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now here to deliver some early festive cheer, as the 45-minute standalone just landed on Disney Plus today. James Gunn really pulled out all the stops with this one to offer up a truly wholesome story that ticks off all the classic tropes of the Christmas special. Although, having said that, the Special Presentation’s gift-giving scene takes a surprisingly dark turn.
A Guardians Holiday Special mystery was just solved – here’s what it means
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney Plus. It’s a light-hearted, funny MCU adventure that delivers a perfect low-stakes end to Phase 4. The short Marvel movie also provides a big revelation that should impact the action in Guardians 3 and other MCU movies. But the Guardians Holiday Special also gives an important new update to the MCU timeline, which helps us understand the main storyline’s continuity.
The Guardians of the Galaxy's New Ship Unveiled
The Guardians of the Galaxy have a new ship to stalk the cosmos with. After The Milano and Benatar served the team well throughout their eight-year history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special gifted the fan-favorite heroes a fancy new ship. Best yet, it ended up falling in-line with the pop culture-centric names of the previous two ships. This time around, the Guardians used a ship called The Bowie to travel around.
Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline Updated With Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The last project from Marvel Studios for the year has finally been released as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Friday. Given the addition to the franchise, an official new MCU watch order has been released, giving the James Gun-directed special its rightful place on the timeline. Surprising few, the Holiday Special is listed as the newest project on the timeline.
