Cleveland, OH

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Putting up Christmas lights this weekend? Here’s when to do it

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies into the overnight with light winds. This will allow our temps to drop to seasonably chilly temps in the mid 30s, you’ll wanna grab the coat first thing in the morning if you’re headed out. “Pick” day of the weekend is tomorrow....
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland prepares to lay firefighter Johnny Tetrick to rest

Funeral proceedings for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick begin at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. Tetrick, 51, was killed by a hit-and-run driver while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Nov. 19, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?

It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
AKRON, OH

