Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Weekend weather: Soggy Sunday coming for you
By early morning, showers will move in and they can be heavy at times.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Putting up Christmas lights this weekend? Here’s when to do it
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies into the overnight with light winds. This will allow our temps to drop to seasonably chilly temps in the mid 30s, you’ll wanna grab the coat first thing in the morning if you’re headed out. “Pick” day of the weekend is tomorrow....
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
Missing Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh
A report from the Allegheny County Medical examiner’s office says 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 800 block of Hill Avenue.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland prepares to lay firefighter Johnny Tetrick to rest
Funeral proceedings for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick begin at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. Tetrick, 51, was killed by a hit-and-run driver while assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on Nov. 19, 2022.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rekindle, Jews of Color to feature Nissim Black at Grog Shop Dec. 17
Cleveland-based Rekindle Fellowship is partnering with Jews of Color Cleveland and Wynnewood, Pa.-based Rappers & Rabbis to host a Nissim Black concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights. Black is a rap artist and Black Orthodox Jew. He and his wife first married in...
WKYC
Cleveland Heights record store closing its doors on December 31
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Record Revolution on Coventry Road has been a staple to the Northeast Ohio music community for years. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After 55 years of business, Record Revolution has...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
Are decorative lights allowed on a car in Akron?
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
Video: Public Square tree lighting lights up the night
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open
It's that time of year again; time for Cleveland Metroparks' tobogganing!
Cleveland church provides hot meal for dozens on Thanksgiving Day
This Thanksgiving, the community is thankful for one local church, who is donating their time and resources to keep them fed.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Latest Emo Night at Mahall's
Fresh off its latest victory for Best Dance Party in Scene's annual Best of Cleveland awards, Jukebox Breakdown held its popular Emo Night CLE party at Mahall's. Here's what we saw.
Finally, a move to modernize Cleveland Hopkins airport
It’s welcome news that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is about to be rehabilitated (”A flying start in a new direction,” Nov. 26). Anything to get us into the 21st century is appreciated!. Ed Kancler,. Twinsburg. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick's funeral procession
The funeral for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick was set for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Here's video from his funeral procession to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Will is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winterland Tree Lighting on Public Square
The City of Cleveland lit up its Christmas tree as part of its Winterland celebration on Public Square. Here's what we saw.
Comments / 0