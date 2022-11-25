ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday before another major change

Dense cloud cover will remain over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night and through the early morning hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and a slight breeze will continue. As you head out the door on Monday morning, you'll want to grab a light jacket as the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20

A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
WBIR

10Explores: Gatlinburg Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Out of the more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, only two hikes allow pets and bicycles: the Oconaluftee River Trail on the North Carolina side and the Gatlinburg Trail on the Tennessee side. At just shy...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low

(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low

A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
WBIR

Watch: Earliest known surviving news broadcast from 10News

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound (TAMIS) shared the earliest known surviving news broadcast from WBIR for World Television Day. The broadcast is anchored by Carl Williams and "weather girl" Jean Brooks. You can watch the video below. "During the early days of television...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy