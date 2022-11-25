1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday.
The accident occurred on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99 at around 10:30 a.m.
According to the officials, a bicyclist was hit, and then the suspect fled the scene before the police could arrive.
The victim was moderately injured.
The identity of the victim has not been disclosed by the authorities.
The officials have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.
The accident is still being investigated.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
There are no other details available at this time.
Source: KGET News
