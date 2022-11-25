Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Linus Ullmark injury: Bruins goalie knocked out of game vs. Hurricanes
Linus Ullmark, who has played a huge role in the Bruins’ early season success, was knocked out of Friday’s game with an injury. Ullmark appeared to be shaken up, 6:57 into the third period. He was slow to get up and then headed to the Boston dressing room. Jeremy Swayman, who recently returned from his own leg injury replaced him in the Bruins goal with Boston trailing 2-1. The Bruins tied the game shortly afterward.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
CBS Sports
Börje Salming, legendary Maple Leafs defenseman, dies at 71 following battle with ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Börje Salming has died at the age of 71 following a battle with ALS. Salming had been diagnosed with the disease earlier this year. The Maple Leafs released a statement on Thursday announcing Salming's passing. "The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje...
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
Twins targeting 2-time All-Star pitcher?
The Minnesota Twins may be trying to poach a former division rival. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported this week that the Twins have “definite interest” in signing lefty starter Carlos Rodon. Hayes does say that Rodon’s price tag may soar to a range beyond what Minnesota is comfortable with paying but notes that the Twins would be able to afford him regardless.
lastwordonsports.com
Nashville Predators vs Colorado Avalanche Game Postponed
This afternoon’s game between the Nashville Predators hosting the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The reason for the postponement was a water main break at Bridgestone Arena. From the NHL announcement “significantly impacted the event level of the arena,” sounds like there could be a larger impact. A decision on Saturday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets has been made and that game has been called off as well.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 11/25/22
The New Jersey Devils’ win streak came to an end in a 2-1 loss following a wild night at Prudential Center on Nov. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They will now look to rebound against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center at 8:00 pm. The Devils are 16-4-0 on the season, good for 32 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 9-11-0 and have 18 points, putting them seventh in the Atlantic Division.
Here’s everything Mac Jones said after Patriots’ loss to Vikings
Delivering his best statistical game of the season did little to pick up Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ spirits after New England’s 33-26 loss to Minnesota. Jones was 28-for-39 for 382 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions despite playing behind an offensive line that was missing two starters. Here’s...
FOX Sports
New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Ex-NFLer Encourages Odell Beckham to Visit Vikings
Odell Beckham has only been mentioned in the shadows as a possible free-agent addition to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, the rumor mill has quietly suggested Beckham to Minnesota since Kevin O’Connell joined the franchise as the Vikings new skipper. O’Connell was Beckham’s offensive coordinator in 2021 during a Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles. But now O’Connell’s Vikings own the NFL’s second-best record at 9-2, Beckham is choosing which Super Bowl contender to join, and the three-time Pro Bowler would actually fit with the Vikings.
FOX Sports
Lightning visit the Sabres after Point's 2-goal performance
Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Buffalo is 3-6-0 against the Atlantic...
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 11/27/22
Coming off Friday night’s (Nov. 25) 5-4 overtime win, the Winnipeg Jets prepare to take on the Chicago Blackhawks this Sunday. While both teams are battling in the Central Division, the Jets have currently claimed third place while the Blackhawks are sitting in the last slot with a six-game losing streak. As the injury-riddled Jets take on the struggling Blackhawks, let’s dive into what to expect for this matchup.
Jim Montgomery Has ‘No Bad News’ On Injured Bruins Players
The Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug of late, but head coach Jim Montgomery had good news on the injured Boston players. Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, Craig Smith and Trent Frederic all are dealing with injuries, with Forbort landing on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger he underwent surgery on. The soonest the defenseman could return is Nov. 29 when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but it sounds like he won’t be ready by then, but is getting very close to a return.
