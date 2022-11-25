Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
John Davidson gives a view of how to put Blue Jackets puzzle together | Michael Arace
John Davidson, the Blue Jackets’ president of hockey operations, is in charge of the big picture. He’s like a drone pilot, peering at a wide screen. Let us sit down with him and ask him what he sees across a muddy landscape. Is that green there, over the horizon? Sunshine?
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
Fans Chant “Fire Fletcher!” As Flyers Lose Ninth Straight
Audible chants of “Fire Fletcher!” broke out at Wells Fargo Center as GM Chuck Fletcher's Philadelphia Flyers loat for the ninth straight game, 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Friday. For more on the game, check out Kevin Durso's story here. Our 97.3 ESPN Flyers insider, Kevin Durso, was in...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Western Conference-leading Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus is 5-9-1 overall and 6-8-0 in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record in games...
NHL
New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres | FOLLOW LIVE 11.25.22
The Devils are facing the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read below for updates, highlights, tweets, commentary and more in our live in-game blog. Follow live here with tweets, goal highlights and more. Download the New Devils +...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win vs. The Capitals
The New Jersey Devils had their 13-game win streak snapped earlier this week. What have they done since then? Win their next two games, and their latest came in impressive fashion. No, they weren’t their usual dominant selves, but stellar performances from Vitek Vanecek and Jack Hughes powered the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals. Here are four takeaways ahead of the first Hudson River Showdown tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.
FOX Sports
New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever
When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
FOX Sports
Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid.
