Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 22: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
If there’s anything to the adage about familiarity breeding contempt, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs should really despise each other by the end of this evening. They are scheduled to play at 7:08 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, their third meeting in 16 days. The road team...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring road losing streak into game against the Penguins
Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to end a three-game road skid. Pittsburgh is 6-7-3 overall and 3-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have gone 10-2-2 when...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
theScore
Lindy Ruff gets 800th win as Devils beat Capitals
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanecek made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. “It’s exciting,” Hughes said. “Couple of two-goal games...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Depth is Team’s Greatest Strength
Just like that the New Jersey Devils are back in the win column. On Nov. 25 the club earned their 17th win of the season beating the Buffalo Sabres by a final score of 3-1. They now sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 34 points and a record of 17-4-0.
FOX Sports
New York aims to keep win streak going, hosts Philadelphia
Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -211, Flyers +176; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 25 Including Calgary Flames vs Washington Capitals
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals.
atozsports.com
One move the Bills should make after unfortunate injury update
Injuries aren’t anything the Buffalo Bills haven’t already dealt with this season. After its Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions, the Bills are once again relying upon its roster depth. The unit most impacted by injury has been Buffalo’s secondary. With TreDavious White making his long-awaited season...
Comments / 0