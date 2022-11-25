ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now

Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
CNET

The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 After Black Friday

Cyber Monday sales are already starting to surface and many Black Friday deals are sticking around with the online sale officially starting tomorrow. If you're aiming to make your budget stretch further this year or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday, these are the best under-$25 deals available right now.
CNET

These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
Apple Insider

Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
Refinery29

Wayfair’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Brimming With The Best Home Deals

One does not carry out a successful Cyber Monday without taking a peek at the mega home goods hub Wayfair — if you're in the market for up-to-80%-off furniture deals, that is. To get you ready for the massive sale, We scouted out some discounted classics: the Etta Avenue Clio Task Chair, Wayfair Sleep Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, Birch Lane Upholstered Loveseat, and the like. We also spotted this year's notable newbies on super discount, like the Mercury Row Etna Side Chairs, Mercer41 Storage Ottoman, and.
Field & Stream

The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Outdoor Gear Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Black Friday 2022 is fast approaching, and while many brands will save the biggest deals for the actual event, we’re seeing plenty of outdoor brands drop early Black Friday sales that are just as noteworthy. Major retailers like Cabela’s and Bass Pro have big savings across outdoor categories, and inescapable e-commerce sites—hello, Amazon—have a steady flow of deals on accessory gear.
Cult of Mac

Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories

Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday Deals Are Still Live Ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but deals are still flowing at Walmart ahead of Cyber Monday . You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys. You might even see savings on PS5 bundles. We'll continue to round up the best deals still available below.
Android Police

Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
CNET

Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals Are Here. Check Out the Best Discounts So Far

Cyber Monday has technically isn't here yet, but the deals have already started. Walmart has several compelling deals heading into the holiday season, especially for those looking for new tech products. For example, you can save on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.
Business Insider

The best Black Friday furniture deals from Crate & Barrel, West Elm and 20+ other retailers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday furniture deals are rolling into the weekend, so there's still time to shop the sales from major furniture retailers. Right now, you can still save on sofas, chairs, beds, tables, and more from some of our favorite furniture brands, including Article, Hay, and Crate & Barrel, which is offering over 50% off select items.
CNET

Grab These 6 Cyber Monday Amazon Deals Before They Disappear

Early Cyber Monday deals are live at Amazon. While some Cyber Monday discounts will probably stick around through the holidays, other are so good they're likely to disappear soon -- either from lack of inventory or price changes from Amazon. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that we don't...

