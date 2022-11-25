Read full article on original website
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies promised more arms for Ukraine and equipment to help restore power supplies cut by Russian strikes, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were defending against attempted Russian advances in multiple regions.
