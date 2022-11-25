ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls have DeMar DeRozan to thank for keeping them afloat

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3US7le_0jNECcj100

It's no secret that the Bulls have struggled this season, but they’re far from out of it, thanks to the play of DeMar DeRozan.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Chicago Bulls have had their fair share of struggles this season, as shown by their 8-10 record. However, it's unfathomable to think where they'd be without the help of DeMar DeRozan. The veteran forward has been nothing short of incredible for the Bulls, averaging 25.9 on 52% shooting, with 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Bulls know who to thank

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Bulls should be grateful for having DeRozan on their roster. He has kept the team competitive in games they otherwise wouldn't have been, and his ability to score and create shots for himself has proven invaluable. Moreover, his veteran leadership has provided much-needed stability during an otherwise tumultuous season.

All these came to the fore in the Bulls' 118-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Chicago was looking to build some momentum after beating the Boston Celtics, 121-107, in their last game. Facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, they needed a special performance from DeRozan to secure the win. And that's exactly what they got.

DeRozan put on a sensational showing, notching 36 points on 14-of-24 shooting and dishing out eight assists for good measure.

As clutch as DeRozan has been in his entire career, he's also capable of drawing the defense and freeing up his teammates for open looks. This proved to be the case against Milwaukee, as DeRozan's presence opened a shot up for reserve guard Coby White who sank the three-pointer that put the Bulls up for good.

"It's what makes us so dangerous. He makes the right plays and is selfless and trusts his teammates. That's what great players do," Alex Caruso said .

An unbelievable player

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is aware he's in the presence of greatness and he heaped praises upon the Compton native.

"He's an unbelievable player. Obviously, you guys see the shotmaking ability. To me, it's just there's a lot that goes into it that's so impressive. One, it's the internal competitiveness and drive to want to be great, to want to win. And the only thing that matters to him is winning," said Donovan.

Donovan added that DeRozan also puts in a lot of work off the floor — lifting weights or studying game film — to ensure he stays at the top of his game. DeRozan is just a special kind of basketball player and person, says Donovan.

"You couple that with the fact that he's just an unbelievable human being and a great guy who is the same person every day and does whatever he can to help the group of players and individual guys, he's very unique. He has so many incredible qualities that make him the level of player that he is," the Bulls head coach said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

East Rumors: Pistons, Saddiq Bey, Cavs, Cedi Osman, Heat

The Pistons have taken calls on forward Saddiq Bey and are open to trading him for the right price, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “The Villanova product was recently demoted from the starting lineup before bouncing right back into Dwane Casey’s opening unit,” Fischer wrote. “Bey will become extension-eligible this summer and has had a noticeable drop in production. Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.”
DETROIT, MI
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
756
Followers
239
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy