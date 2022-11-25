Chicago Bulls have DeMar DeRozan to thank for keeping them afloat

It's no secret that the Bulls have struggled this season, but they’re far from out of it, thanks to the play of DeMar DeRozan.

The Chicago Bulls have had their fair share of struggles this season, as shown by their 8-10 record. However, it's unfathomable to think where they'd be without the help of DeMar DeRozan. The veteran forward has been nothing short of incredible for the Bulls, averaging 25.9 on 52% shooting, with 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Bulls know who to thank

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Bulls should be grateful for having DeRozan on their roster. He has kept the team competitive in games they otherwise wouldn't have been, and his ability to score and create shots for himself has proven invaluable. Moreover, his veteran leadership has provided much-needed stability during an otherwise tumultuous season.

All these came to the fore in the Bulls' 118-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Chicago was looking to build some momentum after beating the Boston Celtics, 121-107, in their last game. Facing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, they needed a special performance from DeRozan to secure the win. And that's exactly what they got.

DeRozan put on a sensational showing, notching 36 points on 14-of-24 shooting and dishing out eight assists for good measure.

As clutch as DeRozan has been in his entire career, he's also capable of drawing the defense and freeing up his teammates for open looks. This proved to be the case against Milwaukee, as DeRozan's presence opened a shot up for reserve guard Coby White who sank the three-pointer that put the Bulls up for good.

"It's what makes us so dangerous. He makes the right plays and is selfless and trusts his teammates. That's what great players do," Alex Caruso said .

An unbelievable player

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is aware he's in the presence of greatness and he heaped praises upon the Compton native.

"He's an unbelievable player. Obviously, you guys see the shotmaking ability. To me, it's just there's a lot that goes into it that's so impressive. One, it's the internal competitiveness and drive to want to be great, to want to win. And the only thing that matters to him is winning," said Donovan.

Donovan added that DeRozan also puts in a lot of work off the floor — lifting weights or studying game film — to ensure he stays at the top of his game. DeRozan is just a special kind of basketball player and person, says Donovan.

"You couple that with the fact that he's just an unbelievable human being and a great guy who is the same person every day and does whatever he can to help the group of players and individual guys, he's very unique. He has so many incredible qualities that make him the level of player that he is," the Bulls head coach said.