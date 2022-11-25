Read full article on original website
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas
Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
Railway workers to stage series of strikes in December and January
Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for four weeks.A statement said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the Government is directly interfering...
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down.
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Foreign students to reportedly be barred from UK unless studying at top universities
LONDON — Foreign students wanting to study in Britain may be turned away unless they have secured a place at a "top university," according to a report by The Times newspaper. Ministers were allegedly discussing how to reduce flows to the U.K. after record levels of net migration were...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
Nurses join other striking UK staff in two December walkouts
Nurses across most of Britain will hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history next month, joining a host of other workers taking industrial action over pay. It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.
‘Once bitten, twice shy’: Mick Lynch says rail strikes won’t be suspended after meeting transport secretary
Upcoming rail strikes are unlikely to be called off, Mick Lynch hinted on Thursday after meeting the new transport secretary.The RMT union general secretary said he was expecting a “constructive meeting” as he arrived at the Department for Transport (DfT) headquarters.But after meeting Mark Harper, he rejected an invitation to call off the planned eight days of walk-outs announced for December and January.Asked if the RMT would call off the pre-Christmas action, he said: “Well, we called the strikes off two weeks ago, we gave a two-week period – it’s gone past that now, it’s nearly two and a...
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday discount day will get shoppers spending, though it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis and the distraction of the soccer World Cup.
Harland & Wolff-led Consortium Wins UK Navy Shipbuilding Contract
Britain has selected a Harland & Wolff-led consortium to build three Royal Navy support ships under a 1.6 billion pound ($1.9 billion) contract that will create 1,200 jobs in UK shipyards, including in Belfast where final assembly will take place. The consortium, which comprises ship designer BMT, Harland & Wolff...
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
Fears over Twiglet and Jaffa Cakes shortages as factory workers walk out
Shoppers could see supermarket shelves stripped of Twiglets, Jaffa Cakes and a whole host of other festive snacks in the run-up to Christmas as workers at the Jacob’s cream cracker factory take part in an “indefinite” walkout. According to GMB Union, which represents staff at the Aintree...
