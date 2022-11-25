ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say

By Amanda Jackson
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
vote4me-as-your-antichrist?
1d ago

these people had no business being out there. they obviously weren't prepared. absolutely any emergency situation would have been outside their skill set to overcome. people like this should stay in their cities and never travel past where the sidewalks end.

36
Jennifer Johnson
2d ago

I just don't see the fun in walking miles through the woods, on a mountain or anywhere in the freezing cold or burning heat. Not sure why this is such a thing. That's why cars are so popular.

27
Tom Gaige
1d ago

Here is a reminder. Know what you know. Or don’t go!! Be prepared, winter is upon us. Weather can go from great to death in a few hours.

19
