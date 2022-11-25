20-Month-Old Child Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.

The accident occurred at a home on Adams Street, between Lomita Drive and Madison Street at 10:08 a.m.

According to the officials, an 18-year-old man had been reversing his Ford Mustang when he hit the victim, identified as a 20-month-old girl. She was struck under the vehicle.

The child was extracted from the car by family members who then performed CPR till an ambulance arrived. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The officials have confirmed that alcohol or drugs were not factors in this fatal accident .

The driver had not driven the car at a reckless speed either.

The accident is still being investigated.

There are no other details available at this time.

Source: KGET News

