ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic leads Dallas against Toronto after 42-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks (9-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (9-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Toronto Raptors after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Mavericks’ 125-112 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Raptors are 6-2 on their home court. Toronto is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 1-5 on the road. Dallas is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 10.1 fast break points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Raptors 111-110 in their last matchup on Nov. 5. Doncic led the Mavericks with 35 points, and OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anunoby is averaging 18.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Doncic is averaging 34 points, nine rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 104.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Justin Champagnie: day to day (back), Dalano Banton: day to day (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (toe), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Scottie Barnes: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Brian Daboll has to reach another another level to get Giants in playoffs

In hindsight, Brian Daboll told a bit of a lie in his first hours as a Giant. He hopped out of a blue pickup that January day projecting the vibe of a friendly stranger willing to deliver punch lines at his own expense. Daboll was a nice guy, everyone around the NFL agreed, and it would be interesting to see how his demeanor matched up with the pressures and demands of the job. As it turned out, the rookie wasn’t so neighborly on game day. He rebuked his starting quarterback during the season opener, ripped into a backup offensive lineman during...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Associated Press

NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.” The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection. This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Pesce's winner in OT lifts Hurricanes past Penguins 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brett Pesce scored at the end of a two-on-none 2:20 into overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Penguins forced the extra period on Jake Guentzel’s deflection with 58 seconds to go in regulation but the Hurricanes escaped with the extra point when a weird carom led to a breakaway that Pesce converted for his second goal of the season. Andrei Svechnikov and Marine Necas also scored for Carolina. Pytor Kochetkov stopped 30 shots as the Hurricanes won their second straight following a five-game losing streak. Guentzel and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots but was left all alone on the sequence that ended with Pesce’s winner. The Penguins played without top defenseman Kris Letang, scratched just before puck drop due to illness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy