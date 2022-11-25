Emma Sue Sexton, age 84 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. She was born in Briceville on May 10, 1938 to the late Courtland and Della Phillips Tindell, both of whom worked in Oak Ridge on the Manhattan Project. She was an avid reader and her favorite author was Nicholas Sparks. During her life she wrote hundreds of short poems about her life, husband, faith, and all of her children and loved ones. She also loved making quilts and crocheting. She and her husband enjoyed feeding and watching birds that visited, and she loved working in her flower beds in the spring and summer. She enjoyed fall with all of the colorful leaves and her favorite color was purple, specifically lavender. She and her husband were of the Pentecostal Church of God faith and belonged to several small churches in the area over the years. She took pleasure in singing Gospel songs and talking to people about the Bible. She loved all children and loved them better than life itself. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

ROCKY TOP, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO