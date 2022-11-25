Read full article on original website
La Follette Police hosts its third annual D.A.R.E. Toy Drive
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Through Dec.12, officers with the La Follette Police Department are collecting unopened toys for children from newborn through age 18. If you know of a child to put on the list or have questions, please call LPD at 423.562.8331. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/25/2022-6AM)
The Pyro Christmas Light Show shines nightly in Downtown La Follette
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Christmas lights lit up for the first time this holiday season on Thanksgiving night in Downtown La Follette. Pyro Shows continues to add new Christmas light displays each year, and this season is no exception with the addition of Christmas trees across First Street from Freeman Park.
Paxton Cheleste Long, age 24, of LaFollette
Paxton Cheleste Long, age 24, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Preceded in death by papaws: Fred Myers and Millard Evans. Survived by:. Her most precious child Bryson Scott Daugherty. Mother: Monica Chadwell. Sisters: Lakin Long and Jurnee Baker.
Emma Sue Sexton, age 84 of Rocky Top
Emma Sue Sexton, age 84 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Summit View of Rocky Top. She was born in Briceville on May 10, 1938 to the late Courtland and Della Phillips Tindell, both of whom worked in Oak Ridge on the Manhattan Project. She was an avid reader and her favorite author was Nicholas Sparks. During her life she wrote hundreds of short poems about her life, husband, faith, and all of her children and loved ones. She also loved making quilts and crocheting. She and her husband enjoyed feeding and watching birds that visited, and she loved working in her flower beds in the spring and summer. She enjoyed fall with all of the colorful leaves and her favorite color was purple, specifically lavender. She and her husband were of the Pentecostal Church of God faith and belonged to several small churches in the area over the years. She took pleasure in singing Gospel songs and talking to people about the Bible. She loved all children and loved them better than life itself. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Siler David Alvis “Dave” McCarty, 53, originally from LaFollette
Siler David Alvis “Dave” McCarty, 53, of Auburn, GA, originally from LaFollette, TN, left his earthly body on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dave was born in LaFollette, TN on July 19, 1969. He was a 1988 graduate of Campbell County High School, where he was an active member of the marching band. Dave was also an enthusiastic volunteer with the LaFollette Rescue Squad before moving to Georgia. He was a former firefighter for the Alpharetta and Forsyth County, GA Fire Departments, worked as an EMT, and worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry for many years. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Siler McCarty; grandparents, Chester, Nancy and Zelma McCarty and Mary Pryor; nephew, Alexander Lucas; uncle, Bill Davidson, and aunt, Debbie Rummel.
Doyle M. Welch, age 74 of Jacksboro
Doyle M. Welch, age 74 of Jacksboro, a loving and kind man, departed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born February 29, 1948 in Speedwell to the late Arlie and Lorene (Yoakum) Welch. Doyle was a leap year child that made him 18 ½ years old, which he found great humor in. He retired from Bellsouth after 32 years of service as a technician. Doyle was a United States Army Veteran, who served in the Vietnam War as a medic. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, playing music, and tinkering on things. Doyle loved watching YouTube videos on building projects with his broth Tobby. He was a member of the Stooksbury Masonic Lodge #602 F&AM and the Scottish Rites of Knoxville.
Big rig on its side on I-75; one southbound lane is closed
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Seven miles south of Jellico is where the second trailer of a double trailer rig overturned. Part of the trailer is in the right southbound lane forcing traffic down to one lane. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 12:07pm Friday. There are no...
