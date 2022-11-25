ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US Stocks Fight Hard To Sustain Upward Momentum In Friday's Truncated Session — Bond Yields, Tesla, Energy Stocks In Focus

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVHdI_0jNEAkrF00

U.S. stocks may return to their defensive ways after a dovish Federal Open Market Committee meeting sparked a rally in the previous session. The index futures are pointing to a modestly higher opening on Friday. The yield on the benchmark Treasury note has pulled back sharply to a seven-week low on Friday in reaction to the dovish message relayed by the minutes.

The major averages advanced on Wednesday as investors construed the FOMC minutes as hinting at a slowdown in the pace of fed funds rate hikes. The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 Index closed at their highest levels in about three months. Wall Street remained closed on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. Indices' Performance On Wednesday

Index Performance (+/-)

Value

Nasdaq Composite +0.99%

11,285.32

S&P 500 Index +0.59%

4,027.26

Dow Industrials +0.28%

34,194.06

Here’s a peek into index futures trading:

U.S. Futures' Performance On Friday During Premarket Session

Index Performance (+/-)

Nasdaq 100 Futures +0.05%

S&P 500 Futures +0.16%

Dow Futures +0.19%

R2K Futures +0.12%

In premarket trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was adding 0.13% to $402.94 and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ moved up 0.03% to $288.91, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The economic calendar for the day is empty. Although Black Friday is not a federal holiday, several state governments observe it as a public holiday. The stock market close early at 1 p.m. EST on Friday.

Stocks In Focus:

  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock was advancing over 2.75% in premarket despite the company’s China unit filing with the local regulators for the recall of over 80,000 vehicles.
  • Apple, Inc. AAPL could be in focus as reports suggest the company could be looking to buy soccer team Manchester United.
  • Shares of video game developer Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI fell over 3% on the news that the Federal Trade Commission is looking to block its impending merger with Microsoft Corp. MSFT.
  • China stocks JD.com, Inc. JD and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA were also pulling back.
  • Energy stocks advanced on oil’s rebound.

Commodities, Other Global Markets:

Crude oil futures are rebounding strongly following the 4.66% plunge on Wednesday. A barrel of WTI-grade crude oil traded at $79.69, up 2.25%.

The spike comes amid the meeting between energy ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Thursday, in which they discussed the need to adhere to the OPEC+ output cut that lasts until the end of 2023, Reuters reported.

Asia-Pacific stocks closed a lackluster session on Friday on a mixed note amid a lack of cues from Wall Street overnight.

After the markets closed, the People’s Bank of China announced a cut in the reserve requirement for banks by 25 basis points, effective Dec. 5, Reuters said. The reserve requirement was cut by a similar magnitude in April. This will likely help boost liquidity in the system as the country struggles with a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases.

The European markets traded mixed in early trading on Friday, awaiting direction.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Analyst Weighs In On 3 Events That Could Set Off A Bull Market Rally In 2023

The stock market has been locked in a lackluster phase ever since the start of the year. And the few-and-far-between upsides have proved to be bear market rallies and not those signaling a sustainable uptrend. What Happened: Against this backdrop, a prominent Tesla Inc. TSLA analyst said a reversal is...
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?

On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

2 Solid Dividend-Growth Stocks

Dividend-paying companies have built-in insurance to ride through downturns. Blue-chip stocks return to their growth trajectory after an economic hurricane. Energy stocks are among the largest dividend payers on Wall Street. If you’re planning to build your income portfolio, this is perhaps the most challenging time during the past decade....
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
ARIZONA STATE
ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
msn.com

U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher

U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy