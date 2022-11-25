Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
How to Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Event That Was Once Illegal!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
WCVB
9 people, including 94-year-old woman, displaced by New Bedford fire
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts after a fire broke out in the New Bedford multi-family home where they live. New Bedford Fire Department officials said the fire at 14 Sidney St. started at about...
fallriverreporter.com
Driver injured after vehicle goes up in flames this morning on Route 24
A driver was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle went up in flames on an area highway. A call came into dispatch through Massachusetts State Police at approximately 6:15 a.m. for a car fire on Route 24 South in Fall River near the Route 195 split. The Fall River Fire Department and a rescue responded to the scene.
capecod.com
Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Newbury family displaced in two-alarm house fire, dog suffers injuries
Early this afternoon a two-alarm house fire in Newbury displaced a family and injured their dog. At 11:19 a.m. on Friday, the Newbury Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in a single-family home at 16 Low St, the department said. Upon arrival, the first fire company...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
Man Missing From Wakefield Group Home For 2 Weeks Yet To Be Found: Police
Wakefield Police are trying to find a man who went missing from a Wakefield group home more than two weeks ago. Colby Clerie was last seen at the Malden train station around noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to WPD. While Clerie no longer lives in Wakefield and is homeless, he usually stays in touch with his team at the home, police added.
Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash Saturday
A Foxborough man died Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim...
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building
(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash
A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters respond to a vehicle submerged in water in Pawtucket
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a submerged vehicle in Pawtucket Thursday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Festival Pier on Tim Healey Way for the submerged vehicle. Investigators say no one was in the vehicle. The car was towed out of the water. The incident continues to...
WMUR.com
Man hit by vehicle in Nashua on Thanksgiving taken to Boston hospital
NASHUA, N.H. — A man in his late 20's who was hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving in Nashua was taken to a Boston hospital where they are in critical condition, according to police. Nashua police said it happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday on West Hollis Street and...
WCVB
Hundreds evacuated from Worcester high-rise after Thanksgiving morning electrical fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people were forced from their apartments early Thanksgiving morning after a fire in the electrical room of a Worcester, Massachusetts, high rise building. Worcester firefighters responded to a fire in an electrical room of the Plumley Village High Rise at 16 Laurel Street just...
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
One dead after car bursts into flames in crash on Mass. interstate
WESTPORT, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning. According to police, just after 2 a.m., troopers and firefighters responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 West to Route 88 in Westport. Upon...
ABC6.com
Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
Merry and Bright: The best 2022 holiday light shows & displays in RI, Mass.
The best displays of 2022
Comments / 0