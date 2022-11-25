YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO