ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

9 people, including 94-year-old woman, displaced by New Bedford fire

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Nine people, including a 94-year-old woman, are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts after a fire broke out in the New Bedford multi-family home where they live. New Bedford Fire Department officials said the fire at 14 Sidney St. started at about...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Driver injured after vehicle goes up in flames this morning on Route 24

A driver was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle went up in flames on an area highway. A call came into dispatch through Massachusetts State Police at approximately 6:15 a.m. for a car fire on Route 24 South in Fall River near the Route 195 split. The Fall River Fire Department and a rescue responded to the scene.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters battle flames at New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters made quick work of a house fire in New Bedford Friday morning, but the cause was still under investigation. The New Bedford Fire Department responded at about 6 a.m. to a vacant home on Purchase Street. Responding firefighters noticed smoke coming from the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash Saturday

A Foxborough man died Saturday after being hit by a car, police said. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Foxborough Police Department received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Crews respond after vehicle smashes into the side of building

(WJAR) — Crews responded after a vehicle slammed into the side of a building in Pawtucket on Friday. The Pawtucket Fire Department and Pawtucket Police Department responded to a building on Armistice Boulevard just after noon. Police have not released much information about the incident. This story will be...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man killed in morning pedestrian crash

A southeastern Massachusetts man has died after a pedestrian crash that took place Saturday morning. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival, Officers located a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to a vehicle submerged in water in Pawtucket

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a submerged vehicle in Pawtucket Thursday morning. The Pawtucket Fire Department responded to the Festival Pier on Tim Healey Way for the submerged vehicle. Investigators say no one was in the vehicle. The car was towed out of the water. The incident continues to...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Woman accused of slashing a mother and daughter with a knife in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A mother and daughter were allegedly stabbed Sunday by the current girlfriend of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Alto Street. Police said the female suspect, identified as 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick, allegedly slashed both women with a knife...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy