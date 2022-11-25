ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

French Fashion Label Louis Vuitton Plans To Open First Homeware Store In China: Report

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
  • French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, part of LVMH LVMHF, is planning to launch its first furniture and homewares store in Shanghai.
  • The showroom, Reuters reported, will serve only on appointment basis and is expected to open on November 28.
  • The move is Louis Vuitton's attempt to expand its lifestyle offerings to affluent Chinese customers.
  • The store will also feature the brand's first Chinese collaborator, Frank Chou's designs.
  • "LMVH is striving to ... reposition itself as a contemporary luxury brand by tapping new avenues that resonate with dynamic Chinese Millennials and Gen Z consumers," the report cited GlobalData consumer analyst Bobby Verghese.
  • "Unlike their predecessors who prioritized privacy, the Gen Y digital immigrants and Gen Z digital natives are not averse to flaunting their lifestyles on social media."
  • Luxury brands in China are finding new ways to reach wealthy customers as economic curbs due to COVID-19 pandemic hurt businesses.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Benzinga

Vaporizing Cannabis: Latest Tech And Its Benefits

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to consume medical dry herbs & concentrates in a less harmful way. They allow users to have the option to experience the medicinal effects while reducing possible risks of disease or lung injury. Traditional consumption methods like joints and bongs use combustion, which is an...
Benzinga

Crypto Bros Are Dumping Lambos, But Lamborghini Says Cars Are Flying Out Of Showrooms

If you thought demand for sports cars has completely diminished with Bitcoin below $20,000 and higher federal interest rates, think again. Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelmann told Yahoo Finance that the company is selling more cars than it's able to produce and struggling to keep up with demand, despite increasing production twice within the last year.
Benzinga

Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Over 8%

Income-oriented investors are always on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) with high-yielding dividends. But share price performance is also important. Can you have strong dividends as well as price appreciation from the same stocks? Take a look at three REITs with dividend yields over 8% that have performed like champions recently:
Benzinga

Why Ayahuasca Is Miley Cyrus' 'Favorite' Drug (And How It Supported Her Veganism)

In the recent issue of Rolling Stone magazine, singer Miley Cyrus opens up about her drug use, including memorable experiences with the psychedelic, ayahuasca. Cyrus is no stranger to the limelight. She rose to stardom as Disney's “Hannah Montana.” When she moved on from the series, she successfully shrugged off her America’s sweetheart image, singing songs about molly (MDMA), gyrating half-naked on a wrecking ball, and doing anything she could to raise the eyebrows of every soccer mom in suburbia. Now, at the ripe old age of 28, Cyrus is every bit as rebellious. She’s sporting a blonde shag and red lipstick-lined sneer and flashing her bare breasts in the January 2021 issue of Rolling Stone. Cyrus says she feels “very weighted and grounded. I’m free, but I feel responsibility. I take my mental and physical health a lot more seriously than I ever did before.”
Benzinga

This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests

On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Benzinga

US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting

Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy