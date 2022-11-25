French Fashion Label Louis Vuitton Plans To Open First Homeware Store In China: Report

In the recent issue of Rolling Stone magazine, singer Miley Cyrus opens up about her drug use, including memorable experiences with the psychedelic, ayahuasca. Cyrus is no stranger to the limelight. She rose to stardom as Disney's “Hannah Montana.” When she moved on from the series, she successfully shrugged off her America’s sweetheart image, singing songs about molly (MDMA), gyrating half-naked on a wrecking ball, and doing anything she could to raise the eyebrows of every soccer mom in suburbia. Now, at the ripe old age of 28, Cyrus is every bit as rebellious. She’s sporting a blonde shag and red lipstick-lined sneer and flashing her bare breasts in the January 2021 issue of Rolling Stone. Cyrus says she feels “very weighted and grounded. I’m free, but I feel responsibility. I take my mental and physical health a lot more seriously than I ever did before.”

