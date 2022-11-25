Read full article on original website
Zachary T. Ryes
2d ago
He was sent to prison, but he got out and some idiot hired him and placed this thief in a position that had access to money. They deserved this one!!!
cleveland19.com
Man on parole leads 13-mile pursuit before drug bust, Portage County Sheriff says
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was on parole for burglary and illegal assembly of chemicals was busted for having a variety of drugs after leading deputies on a 13-mile pursuit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit attempted to conduct a traffic...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Akron man sentenced to life in prison for murder outside store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron murderer was sentenced to life in prison after taking the life of Walter Matthews III in 2019, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirmed. Eugene Wells, 27, of Fulton Street learned his fate on Nov. 22 with Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy...
YAHOO!
92-year-old man found dead at Amherst residence when deputies responded to a call about a shooting
When deputies responded to a call about a shooting at a town of Amherst residence early Sunday morning, they found a 92-year-old man dead inside, according to a news release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a call-in reference to...
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
WFMJ.com
FBI and Mahoning County warning Ohio families of 'sextortion' leading to teen deaths
There's a dangerous crime called "sextortion" becoming more common across the state and the country targeting teens on social media. Sextortion is now being called an epidemic as criminals threaten teens to the point of suicide. Toni Notaro, clinical specialist of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said...
Investigators find suspected drugs on I-80 in Trumbull County
According to the TAG Drug Task Force Facebook page, the Trumbull County Sheriffs Office Interdiction Unit along with members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Trumbull County on Friday.
Man sentenced in beating, robbery of elderly man
A man accused of beating an elderly West Side man and taking his gun and truck was sentenced Wednesday to a least five years in prison.
Cleveland Target shooting: Police give new details
Cleveland police have released new details on a Wednesday shooting at the Target along West 117th Street.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man declared missing and endangered currently in 'safe location'
Youngstown Police detectives tell 21 News that a man declared missing early Friday afternoon is currently safe and sound. Youngstown Police Detective Sergeant Michael Cox told 21 News that YPD received a call stating that 19-year-old Christopher John Bailey-Keaton is currently in a "safe location." Detectives would not disclose the...
Man wanted for assaulting state trooper with car arrested in Cleveland
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for several crimes, including assaulting a state trooper with his car near Ravenna.
cleveland.com
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
whbc.com
Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17. Then there could be a couple of different city leaders. Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office...
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
Intoxicated man crashes car into another vehicle; couple arrested for shoplifting at Giant Eagle: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence, motor vehicle crash: Holland Road. An intoxicated Brook Park man, 33, was arrested at about noon Nov. 14 after he caused a vehicle crash outside the former Brook Park Elementary School, 17001 Holland. The man’s car rear-ended a car...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
cleveland19.com
4 suspects crash 2 stolen cars into each other in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four male suspects are wanted in Cleveland for grand theft motor vehicle, theft, and a hit-skip, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the four were in two stolen cars from 2:03 p.m. to 2:11 p.m. on Nov. 19. The cars struck each...
North Canton man booked on homicide charges following deadly crash in Jackson Township
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A North Canton man has been charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 53-year-old man in Jackson Township in September. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, 27-year-old Jacob Lee Muiter has been arrested on the following charges:. F3 – Aggravated Vehicular Homicide...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
