Mount Healthy shooting hospitalizes juvenile

A juvenile was rushed to the hospitalized Thursday evening after a shooting in Mount Healthy, Mount Healthy police said.

found shot at the 1500 block of Compton Road at around 7 P.M. in Mt. Healthy on Thursday.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Compton Road just before 7 p.m. for a shooting. There, they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UC Medical Center, underwent surgery and is expected to be OK, police said.

Officers spoke with witnesses that said the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police said that the victim was staying at a friend's home, and he had just returned from a family gathering in Fairfield.

As he walked toward the residence's front door, some drove by in a gray and silver vehicle and shot him, police said.

From there, the suspect fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or Mount Healthy Police at 513-728-3182.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines