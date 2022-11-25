Penn State vs. Lafayette men’s basketball: TV and stream info

Penn State is back home in the Bryce Jordan Center for some Thanksgiving weekend men’s basketball on Friday evening. The Nittany Lions have been strong performers at home early on this season and are coming off a third-place finish in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic as they welcome the Lafayette Leopards to State College. Penn State will be a heavy favorite in the matchup as the Nittany Lions look to improve to 6-1 this season.

Lafayette has been having the mirror opposite of Penn State’s success this season. The visiting team carries a 1-5 record as they visit Happy Valley and they are coming off a 74-68 overtime loss at home to the Penn Quakers. Lafayette has also lost games to Saint John’s, St. Joseph’s, and UMBC. Their lone win has come against Central Connecticut State. Leo Boyle and Kyle Jennings are setting the scoring pace for the Leopards, but they will be hard-pressed to keep things rolling enough to give Penn State much of a serious threat on Friday evening.

Here is how to catch the non-conference game live.

How to watch on TV or live stream

Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Friday, November 25, 2022 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )

ESPN BPI Outlook

Penn State is a major favorite in this in-state non-conference matchup according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index. ESPN's metrics give Penn State an overwhelming 90.9% chance of extending its home winning streak to start the season. This is the highest winning percentage Penn State has had in a game so far this season according to the ESPN BPI.

Last Game: Penn State takes third place in Charleston Classic

After taking its first loss of the season in the second round of the Charletson Classic against Virginia Tech, the Nittany Lions men's basketball team rebounded to make sure they left the weekend tournament on a winning note. Penn State took down Colorado State in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic, 68-56, thanks to a solid first half that saw Penn State lead the Rams at halftime by s score of 33-21. The two teams were even in the second half as Penn State held off any rally attempt by Colorado State. Seth Luny and Jalen Pickett led the scoring with 17 points and 16 points, respectively. Lundy, Myles Dread, and Kebba Njie continued to hit form three-point land as Penn State jumped out to a 13-0 start to the game as the Nittany Lions never trailed. Colorado State never got closer than six points the entire game.

