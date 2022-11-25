1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Oro Valley (Oro Valley, AZ)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Oro Valley Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Oracle and West Suffolk Drive.

The victim was identified as an Oro Valley Police officer.

There were officers in the area of the crash as they were doing High Visibility Enforcement.

There are no other details pertaining to the victim’s identity available at this time.

The officials have said that the victim suffered relatively minor injuries.

They have said that he is recovering at home.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at the moment.

November 25, 2022

Source: KOLD News

Recent Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™