Monmouth City Council has approved the purchase of two acres of farmland north of town to house a new water treatment facility says Mayor Rod Davies:. “It is going to be the site for a new well, a new water treatment plant, and eventually a new elevated water storage tank or a water tower. The city received a $2 million grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It is part of the Regional Economic Development grant and Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development grant. As part of that $2 million grant, we will be drilling a new well and then the acquisition of this site for $100,000 is also part of that grant. In the future the next step will be the water treatment plant and that will be a $3 to $4 million project.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO