Knox County, IL

tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’

Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales

The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges

Trooper alleges driver reached speeds of more than 110 mph. A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of...
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg firefighters battle two structure fires over the weekend, one of which was intentionally set

Galesburg firefighters this weekend responded and battled two structure fires. According to Fire Department Chief Randy Hovind, at around 8:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 11 personnel from all three stations responded to the 1000-block of Garden Lane. Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was showing from the single-story structure. The Brooks Street station Crew entered the home with an attack line and extinguished the fire.
GALESBURG, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire

A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Approves Purchase of Land to House New Water Treatment Facility

Monmouth City Council has approved the purchase of two acres of farmland north of town to house a new water treatment facility says Mayor Rod Davies:. “It is going to be the site for a new well, a new water treatment plant, and eventually a new elevated water storage tank or a water tower. The city received a $2 million grant from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. It is part of the Regional Economic Development grant and Rebuild Illinois Regional Economic Development grant. As part of that $2 million grant, we will be drilling a new well and then the acquisition of this site for $100,000 is also part of that grant. In the future the next step will be the water treatment plant and that will be a $3 to $4 million project.”
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
