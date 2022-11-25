Read full article on original website
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Hidden near the dunes, Saudi Arabia plot another World Cup shock
Argentina’s conquerors are preparing to repeat the trick against Poland, at their quiet base 25 miles from their own border
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia on Saturday as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team's improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. “We’re going to forget what happened today,” said Ahmad al-Khalaf,...
Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village
A huge fire broke out on Saturday in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage showed the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
Naivety cost John Herdman and Canada dear in the World Cup’s Group of Eff
Les Rouges should take pride in their achievements over the last few years. It’s a shame that mistakes on and off the pitch held them back
Theo Hernandez wants to win World Cup for France and brother
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Theo Hernandez wants to win the World Cup for France. And for his big brother. Lucas Hernandez was in tears when he ruptured the ACL in his right knee early in France’s 4-1 win against Australia last week. His brother Theo replaced him at left back in a straight swap, even though they are different styles of players.
KITV.com
US remains unbeaten against England at World Cups after goalless draw in Qatar
It may have only been a goalless draw but Friday's result at Qatar 2022 spoke volumes as to where this US Men's National Team (USMNT) is going. Facing an England team full of superstars that reached the European Championship final last year is no easy task, but the Americans looked more than at home.
World Cup 2022 diary: brave Iran fans shame Fifa at Qatar’s big show
No more sleeps. And not an overwhelming sense of a country waking up with World Cup fever. The assignment is to reflect what it is like in Doha as Qatar opens the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East with a game against Ecuador. On a two-hour walk around the city before ending up at Souq Waqif, a traditional magnet for locals and tourists, the only signs of World Cup life are an organised gathering for Qataris (100 maximum) outside Millennium Plaza, a few cars driving past waving both Qatar and Palestine flags, and two men sat outside a refrigerator repair shop with a TV propped up on a chair. Souq Waqif is livelier, although more people are gathered around a Korean technology stand than looking for the game. There is dangerous overcrowding at the Fan Festival, however, where too many people descend on the 40,000-capacity venue and are kept in a holding area for almost an hour before being herded away. An inevitable consequence, you might say, of hosting a World Cup in and around one city that offers few options for football fans.
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
U.S. and Russia Discussing Release of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
American and Russian authorities are discussing the release of basketball player Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan through special channels, according to a report Monday. In an interview with the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Elizabeth Rood, chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said the U.S. had submitted a serious proposal for the pair of Americans to be liberated but that the Kremlin has yet to reply with a “serious response.” WNBA star Griner is facing nine years’ imprisonment in Russia after being detained on drug charges in February. Whelan was arrested in 2018 after being accused of spying and sentenced in 2020 to 16 years. The Biden administration has already offered imprisoned Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout to the Kremlin in a potential prisoner swap deal.Read it at Reuters
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
Show's over already for host Qatar's World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal for its second straight defeat at the World Cup and its exit was confirmed a few hours later, when Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1 in the other Group A game. Becoming the quickest host nation team to depart the tournament in the 92-year history of the World Cup, Qatar can’t qualify for the last 16 no matter what happens in its last game against Netherlands. South Africa had been the only other home team to fail to make it out the group stage in 2010 — but it at least managed a win and a draw.
After upset win over Germany in World Cup, Japanese players leave dressing room "spotless"
Japan's 2-1 comeback victory over powerhouse Germany at the Qatar World Cup Wednesday shocked the soccer world, but its win was not the only thing which grabbed some attention. Following the victory, the Japanese soccer team took the time to clean its dressing room, FIFA reported. A picture shared by...
KENS 5
Father of USMNT player shares Qatar World Cup experience
DALLAS — It was a pivotal second match for Team USA Friday. The young, untested, underdog showed up against powerhouse England. The match would end in a draw and leave USA with a win-or-go-home third match against Iran. "The English side was completely quiet. The beginning of the game...
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. Croatia on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar
After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their 2022 World Cup opener, Canada shifts its focus to their second match in Group F play against Croatia. Canada pushed Belgium to the limit, but ultimately could not find a way to get the ball past Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Despite the loss, Canada received high praise for Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, who called Canada the better team.
World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament, earliest exit by a host nation
World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.
Sporting News
Belgium vs. Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Morocco will be smelling an opportunity against a Belgium side who failed to impress in their opener against Canada. Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal between all four Group F teams in their opening round of World Cup fixtures, but Belgium were far from their free-flowing best. Viewers will be...
