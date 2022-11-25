ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
BBC

World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match

It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
The Independent

‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA

Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
Yardbarker

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.

