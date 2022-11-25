Read full article on original website
It’s time to fix NYC’s broken, unfair property tax system | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders have historically paid a higher property tax rate for less expensive homes when compared to homeowners in other parts of New York City. That has to change. A plan from the New York City Property Tax Commission could slash Staten Islanders’ property taxes...
New York’s Most Expensive Home Just Hit The Market
If you have a couple of millions of dollars laying around the house and are thinking about getting a new home, check out the most expensive home for sale in New York State. This $250 million dollar penthouse was just listed on Zillow and is everything you would think would come with a $250 million dollar home located at the top of a skyscraper in New York City.
Airbnb aims to make policy for cleaning fees more transparent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Imagine finding an incredible rental through Airbnb for your next vacation — and then you’re hit with astronomical charges in cleaning fees. According to the Associated Press (AP) and NerdWallet, that’s the most common complaint from Airbnb customers. Now, the vacation rental company is planning to roll out changes to cleaning fees.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Sprawling split-level contemporary, Todt Hill, $2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com says this home, located at 417 Ocean Terrace on Todt Hill, a newly renovated custom home sitting on a hill, boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Priced at $1,995,000, the kitchen comes with a host of Viking appliances, a butler’s pantry...
SEE IT: Behind-the-scenes look at Staten Island’s latest proposed offshore wind sites
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A bold plan to transform two Staten Island sites to function as key pieces of the accelerating offshore wind industry may fundamentally change the borough’s West Shore. An exclusive look at the two locations provided by Bryan Roslund, the development manager of NorthPoint Development,...
thecoinrise.com
New York Mayor Still Wants to Make the City a Crypto Hub
Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York and a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies stated that he is still very focused on making New York a hub for crypto. However, he claimed that this might be combined with regional initiatives to reduce the environmental costs connected to particular forms of crypto production.
Where are the best Christmas towns in the U.S.? Visit these NYC boroughs, new ranking says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s nothing like Christmastime in New York City, with its decorations, ice skating, winter treats, lighted Christmas trees, and so much more that makes it feel magical during the holiday season. It’s why Manhattan is one of the best Christmas towns in the United...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
NYC officials install art exhibit at Staten Island construction site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George construction site will be home to a new art installation until early December, city officials announced Monday. Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Public Artist in Residence Melanie Crean designed the piece, titled “Reify,” that will be on display at the Richmond County Surrogate Court House in St. George, which is currently undergoing renovations to its entrance at 18 Richmond Terr.
Oh rats! Researchers find coronavirus in NYC sewer rodents, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus has made its way to New York City’s infamous residents — rats. According to the New York Post, researchers that have been investigating mysterious coronavirus (COVID-19) mutations found signs of the virus in New York City’s rat population. It has sparked concerns that the disease could jump from rodents to humans.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NY issues dispensary licenses, but legal weed may be no match for the black market (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The state Office of Cannabis Management has given the green light for 36 weed dispensaries to open up shop, including two on Staten Island. What? You mean weed isn’t already being sold legally in New York?. You’d never know from the smell of marijuana wafting...
Where are out-of-state millennials putting down roots? Hint: It’s not New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed...
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex
Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Christmas comes early once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center on Hylan Boulevard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Christmas has come once again to Ariemma’s Garden Center, where their elaborate Christmas displays can’t be missed by motorists and passersby at a busy intersection of Hylan Boulevard in Dongan Hills. If you’re asking “Why so early?” there’s no good reason other than...
Where did you eat on Thanksgiving? | From the editor
Hope you can squeeze me in between the turkey (about 41 bucks for a 16-18 pound Butterball, up about 24 percent from last year), and mashed the Idaho (about $1.49 a pound, up about 20 percent) leftovers. That’s if you could afford a turkey, or even cook it. Don’t...
