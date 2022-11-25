1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue at around 5:45 p.m.

According to the officials, the victim was walking across Missouri Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The victim was then hit on his hand by another vehicle that was going west. The driver of the second vehicle had seen the victim being hit and had tried to apply the brakes but was not able to do so in time.

The victim, identified as a teen boy, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The officials have confirmed that they both did not show any sign of impairment.

The accident is still being investigated.

There are no other details available at this time.

November 25, 2022

Source: KTAR News

Recent Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™