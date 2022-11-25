ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
msn.com

High-rise mortgage costs see surge in rents across the UK

It’s a tale of two markets: while private rents have soared to record highs in the UK, making life precarious for tenants, the for-sale sector has slowed sharply and property values have started to fall, with sharper declines predicted for next year. The latest house price index from Nationwide,...
US News and World Report

UK Housing Market Seen Facing Further 'Mini-Budget' Fallout

LONDON (Reuters) - British property market activity stalled in October and house price growth slowed to its lowest quarterly level since February 2020 due to a disastrous "mini-budget" and a cost-of-living crisis, a survey released on Monday showed. Zoopla's house price index said the October slowdown was in part due...
New York Post

Home prices fall for third straight month as high mortgage rates hammer market

US single-family home prices slowed further in September as higher mortgage rates eroded demand, closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index dropped 0.8% month-over-month in September. Monthly house prices fell in July for the first time since late 2018. House prices rose 10.6% year-on-year in September, slowing from August’s increase of 12.9%. The housing market has been hammered by aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that are aimed at curbing high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate breached 7% in October for the first time since 2002, data from mortgage finance agency Freddie...
NASDAQ

U.S. house annual prices slow again in September

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices slowed further in September as higher mortgage rates eroded demand, closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index dropped 0.8% month-over-month in September. Monthly house prices fell in July for the first time since late 2018.
WASHINGTON STATE
invezz.com

US home price data continues to ease; Miami sees the biggest annual rise of 24.6%

The YoY rise in the Case-Shiller housing index was below expectations. The Case-Shiller housing index saw monthly prices decelerating across all major cities. Prices are likely to decline further if the Fed maintains a hawkish narrative. Residential prices data released in the US showed a geographically widespread deceleration for the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

Unemployment claims rise to 240,000, highest since August

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level since August, although it remains low by historic standards. Some 240,000 people applied for jobless aid last week, up by 17,000 from the week before, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 5,500 to 226,750.

