PRECIOUS-Gold flat as traders brace for Powell's speech
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the U.S. central bank's monetary policy path. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold XAU= was flat at $1,750.00 per ounce, as of 0019 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of data, in wake of Amazon corporate supply
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, as investors braced for a slew of data starting on Wednesday, which could reinforce expectations for a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate increases and ahead of a highly-anticipated corporate bond deal from Amazon. Investors...
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
Nov 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended down on Tuesday, with losses in Apple and Amazon ahead of an upcoming speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could provide hints about magnitude of future interest rate hikes. Investors also focused on recent protests against COVID-19 curbs in...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise ahead of Powell speech, November jobs data
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors awaited comments this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and labor market data for November that could reinforce expectations the U.S. central bank will slow its pace of hiking interest rates. Powell will address the...
Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio
Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real, stocks lead gains among Latin American peers
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's resource-heavy main stock index and real led gains among Latin American peers on Tuesday, on boost from a subdued dollar and as prices of their exporting commodities rose on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China post the rare protests. The MSCI's index for Latin...
How Much Upside is Left in Patterson-UTI (PTEN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 26%
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) closed the last trading session at $17.58, gaining 1.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.22 indicates a 26.4% upside potential.
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
Will Manitex (MNTX) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Manitex (MNTX) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of forklifts, cranes...
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XOP, TPL, PBF, PR
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) where we have detected an approximate $387.3 million dollar outflow -- that's a 7.8% decrease week over week (from 33,250,000 to 30,650,000). Among the largest underlying components of XOP, in trading today Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) is up about 1.1%, PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) is down about 0.8%, and Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) is higher by about 2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XOP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XOP, versus its 200 day moving average:
ETF Winners Amid Tech's Roller-Coaster Ride in a Year
A year ago, the Nasdaq Composite was at its peak, doubling since the start of the pandemic. There were plenty of opportunities in the space and immense job openings. Stock prices were also high. But today, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is off about 28%. U.S. tech stocks have been hitting rough...
Little Movement Expected For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has racked lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,475-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 68.09% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 77.07% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 64.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Best Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Natural Gas Stocks To Know
Natural gas is a major source of energy and its demand continues to increase year after year. There are two main types of natural gas stocks – upstream and downstream. Upstream companies focus on extracting, processing, and transporting natural gas, while downstream companies focus on distributing it for consumption.
Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #18 analyst pick. Within the broader S&P 500, when components were ranked in terms of analyst favorites, JNJ claims the #303 spot.
FOREX-Aussie jumps on China reopening hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Aussie bounced back on Tuesday as sentiment improved on hopes that China would reopen from COVID shutdowns that have increased fears about global growth, while the U.S. dollar dipped slightly against the euro and yen. China will speed up COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly...
Why Long-Term Investors Should Be Buying Apple (AAPL) on the Dip
I have often talked in Market Musings about the importance of understanding the difference between trading and investing. As most people are aware, the most basic difference between the two is the time frame. Trading is inherently short-term, with trades designed to be closed out in minutes, hours, or maybe days at most, whereas investing is long-term. Investors typically buy stocks with a view to holding them for years, and maybe even decades in some cases.
Why Should You Stay Invested in Prudential (PRU) Stock?
Prudential Financial Inc. PRU has been riding on the huge demand for retirement benefits products, recurring premium sales, greater scale, expanded product offerings and broader distribution capabilities, cost savings and a solid capital position. These along with favorable growth make it a stock worth retaining in one’s portfolio. PRU...
3 Top-Ranked Large-Caps With Big Growth
Large-cap stocks are a staple in every portfolio. They’re well-established, have greater analyst coverage, typically pay dividends, and help shield investors from volatility, undoubtedly significant perks that make them so beloved. Further, these companies are less likely to face an economic or business circumstance that will cause insolvency. While...
