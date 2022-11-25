Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Tuesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 68.09% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 77.07% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 64.89% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

