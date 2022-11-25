ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s around the metro. Skies clearing out just in time for sunset will be cold conditions for the evening. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by 7pm, and down into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows drop to around 23 degrees in Omaha, but that low comes around Midnight. South winds start to increase overnight pushing temperatures up a few degrees by morning.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Cooler & Breezier Conditions Return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will leave significantly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions for Sunday. The sunshine should return by Sunday afternoon and then an active weather pattern will move in for the start of next week... which will bring the chance for rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday.
WOWT

Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit

Cold tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s, but a brief warm-up on the way for Monday ahead of snow chances. Data shows a project to improve pedestrian safety has been successful. New approach to improve pregnancy health in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new effort to improve maternal...
OMAHA, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
OMAHA, NE
KCRG.com

Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season. There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24. One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Father and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

2 injured in overnight Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
OMAHA, NE

