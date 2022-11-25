Read full article on original website
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side,...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s around the metro. Skies clearing out just in time for sunset will be cold conditions for the evening. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by 7pm, and down into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows drop to around 23 degrees in Omaha, but that low comes around Midnight. South winds start to increase overnight pushing temperatures up a few degrees by morning.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Cooler & Breezier Conditions Return
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will leave significantly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions for Sunday. The sunshine should return by Sunday afternoon and then an active weather pattern will move in for the start of next week... which will bring the chance for rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Saturday, planning around evening showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll stay mild Saturday with a high of 57 in the Metro! We start off with sunshine and chilly conditions and gradually warm under increasing cloud cover. As a system passes to our SE we’ll look for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning around the Metro with better chances SE.
WOWT
Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit
Cold tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s, but a brief warm-up on the way for Monday ahead of snow chances. Data shows a project to improve pedestrian safety has been successful. New approach to improve pregnancy health in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new effort to improve maternal...
WOWT
City of Omaha sees ‘measurable success’ following safety changes in Blackstone District
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six months into a pedestrian safety pilot program in the Blackstone District, the City of Omaha says the changes that have been made have proven to be helpful. The changes in the area were sparked by two major crashes in the district last year. The first...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Downtown Papillion celebrates the holidays
After six months of planning, the Papillion Community Foundation kicked off its annual Winter Wonderland event.
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m. Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire. All occupants left...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Sightings of a strange green creature cause holiday hysteria in Wahoo
Sightings of a strange green creature have been causing holiday hysteria as the city of Wahoo celebrates holiday festivities.
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 26 | 10 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, November 26, 2022.
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage. Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of...
News Channel Nebraska
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
WOWT
Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season. There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24. One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Father and...
WOWT
2 injured in overnight Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash early Thursday morning injured two people. Two people went to the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning crash that involved two vehicles. It happened around 1 a.m. on 90th and Blondo. This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
WOWT
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot. When crews arrived...
