Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say

Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Woman dead, husband injured in Zion National Park
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors found a man injured and his wife unresponsive at Zion National Park Wednesday, and Search and Rescue crews responded to the scenes. The man, found on Riverside Walk, was transported to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. Farther up...
Flagstaff couple reported missing in Mexico, one found dead
Authorities are searching for a Flagstaff couple that was reported missing after a kayaking trip in Mexico Thursday.
Woman dies, man rescued at Utah's Zion National Park
One man was rescued and a woman's body was recovered in Utah's Zion National Park on Wednesday after they were found by other park visitors.
Hiker dies in Zion National Park while her husband tries to get her help, rangers say
The couple was on a 16-mile trek through The Narrows, one of the park’s most popular hikes.
Family's missing horse found in Utah after 8 years
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Woman dies in national park of hypothermia after husband tried to get help
A woman has died of hypothermia while her husband was rescued after they were caught in extreme cold weather in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.The couple, who have not been identified, set out to walk a 16 mile (25km) track known as the Narrows on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement. The man, 33, told authorities they encountered dangerously cold temperatures and both began to develop hypothermia. He set off in search of help early Wednesday morning and came across a group of hikers, who alerted the park rangers and went to assist his wife....
Zion National Park Hiker Freezes to Death During 16-Mile Route Through the Narrows
A woman died in Zion National Park after freezing to death while hiking with her husband. In the tragic incident, a husband, 33, and his wife, 31, started an overnight camping trip in the national park on Tuesday. However, temperatures started dropping drastically into the night, and the woman started showing signs of hypothermia. Moreover, the man had apparently injured himself on the hike.
1 fatality reported after frigid rescue in Zion National Park
An investigation into the death of the 31-year-old woman is underway, but National Park Service officials said that her husband reported they each had become dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms “consistent with hypothermia.”. A woman has died and a man is being treated for hypothermia after being caught...
