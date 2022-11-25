Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were snapped with happy smiles in a new photo alongside American poet Amanda Gorman. Amanda will feature on a future episode of Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes. In addition to a happy smile, Meghan wore a regal emerald green necklace from Los Angeles-based brand Logan Hollowell.

Meghan Markle wore the regal emerald necklace from the designer’s “Queen” collection in a new photo with Prince Harry and American poet, Amanda Gorman.

The necklace features 14k gold, diamonds, and a pear-shaped Zambian emerald.

From LA based designer, Logan Hollowell, Meghan wore the Baby Queen Water Drop Emerald Necklace with Full Pavé Diamond Halo.

With 14k gold, 0.15 carats of diamonds, and an emerald from Zambia, the sophisticated necklace bears a lot of symbolism.

As per the brand, "This classic stone of love and romance is said to bring both passion, and unconditional love, bringing balance within relationships, as well as friendship. Emerald brings and enhances harmony, joy, memory, and faith. It also benefits intellect, communication, decision making, and promotes truthfulness and honesty, seeing past the superficial".

According to The International Gemstone Society , "Emerald symbolism encompasses not only royalty but also wit, eloquence, and foresight. 'The Jewel of Kings' also serves as the May birthstone. Whatever its supposed mystical properties, this gem has long been regarded as a superior jewel. Rare and beautiful, emerald's stunning green color has also brought it an honored status amongst cultures worldwide."

The necklace will also carry a lot of significance to the couple, with the emerald originating from Africa – the romantic spot where Harry first realized Meghan was the one .

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Emerald is also the birthstone of those born in May. Meghan's necklace could be a touching tribute towards her firstborn child, Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019. And May also marks the month when Harry and Meghan tied the knot in another sweetly fitting tribute.

The necklace was spotted in a photo shared by Amanda Gorman, a poet best known for reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

She is the latest guest on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, but the episode has not yet aired.

Amanda shared the photo alongside a caption that read, "Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!"

This necklace isn’t the first time Meghan has favored emerald jewelry.

While never confirmed, it’s been reported that Meghan wanted to wear one of the Crown’s emerald and diamond tiaras on her wedding day.

According to royal historian Robert Lacey, the late Queen Elizabeth II did not allow the Duchess her choice, forcing her to wear a different headpiece.

(Image credit: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images)

In the book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - the Friendship and the Feuds, Robert wrote, "Unconfirmed by the palace - but not denied - we were told that the Queen felt that she had to say 'no' to Meghan's first choice, a beautiful emerald headdress that was said 'to have come from Russia'.”

"This was code for a sensitive origin, meaning that the treasure was one of those that had found its way into Windsor hands through 'undefined' not to say dodgy channels - and for an undisclosed price - in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.”