‘They Make Corners Tackle’: Levi Wallace Bracing For Physical Game Against Wildcard Saturday’s Colts

In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO