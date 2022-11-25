ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘They Make Corners Tackle’: Levi Wallace Bracing For Physical Game Against Wildcard Saturday’s Colts

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

After brief benching, Matt Ryan's return as Colts' starting QB has caught Steelers' attention

In 15 NFL seasons, Matt Ryan has beaten every opponent he has faced except for two. The New England Patriots are one. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the other. Ryan was on the bench when the Indianapolis Colts faced the Patriots earlier this season, but the 37-year-old quarterback will get a chance to end his drought against the Steelers on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, Jaguars, Texans

Colts owner Jim Irsay says the decision to fire HC Frank Reich midseason was not personal. “It’s not personal. It’s the very opposite from being personal,” Irsay told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Frank is a treasured friend of my family and all my daughters,” Irsay said. “We...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Steelers at Colts: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Monday night meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Lucas Oil Stadium: Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. Broadcast: ESPN. Spread: Colts by 2½. History lesson, Part I It remains the most lopsided series in Colts’ history. No, we’re not talking about Colts-Patriots. We’re talking about Colts-Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the overall series 25-6, […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Campbell's weekly news conference for Detroit Lions: How to follow along

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is set to speak in Allen Park as the Lions return to action this week after a 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak, but was still a positive moment for the team, as the Lions rallied to tie the game at 25 before quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to a winning field goal with two seconds remaining. Jamaal Williams reached the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX59

Keys to the Game: Colts vs. Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host the Steelers on Monday Night Football in their second of four primetime games this season. The numbers don’t look good for the Colts. They haven’t beaten Pittsburgh since 2008, losing seven straight to the Steelers. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin is 18-4 on Monday night. Colts’ insider Joel Erickson gives […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: How loss to Vikings impacts Patriots in AFC race

The New England Patriots easily could have won their Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings, but too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes cost Bill Belichick's team in a 33-26 loss Thursday night at U.S. Bank Stadium. The loss is a tough one for the Patriots, who, as a result,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WISH-TV

Colts stadiums over the years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium is iconic, not only is it the home of the Colts, but it’s hosted everything from concerts, the College Football Playoff, to a Super Bowl. In order to understand the importance of the stadium now, you have to understand where it all started.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy